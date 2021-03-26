Scottsbluff freshman Paige Horne rebounds with top finish in 100 hurdles

Scottsbluff freshman Paige Horne picked herself up after stumbling in the 100 meter hurdle preliminaries to take first place in the finals at the 80th annual Binfield Invite on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

In the prelims, Horne stumbled over a hurdle ending the race in sixth place with a time of 21.93. Horne rebounded well taking first place with a time of 16.1 in the finals.

Horne also took first in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:03.1.

Horne took second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.17, finishing just a fraction of a second behind Cheyenne East’s Bradie Schlabs.

Sabrina Harsh also had a big day claiming a first, second and eighth place finish in jumping events.

Harsh took first in the long jump with a jump of 16-feet, 1-inch. Scottsbluff’s Mariyah Avila took second in the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches and eighth in the triple jump at 32-feet, 4-inches.

Also for the Scottsbluff girls, Brooke Holzworth claimed first in the 3200 with a time of 12:10.97.

The Bearcats 4x100 relay team of Madison Still, Victoria Bogus, Avila and Brady Laucomer took first with a time of 55.04.