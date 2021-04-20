Scottsbluff, Gering girls tennis teams earn dual wins

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams picked up dual wins over a young Alliance team on Tuesday in Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff assistant coach Hannah Liptac said the weather conditions weren’t perfect for tennis, but her team persevered.
“Part of our season is just overcoming the wind pretty much every time we’re out here,” she said. “Our girls were pretty unfazed by it today, so that was great.”
In the first dual, the Bearcats earned a 6-3 win including four wins in singles play.
Cierra Schwarzkopf won 8-2 over Alliance’s Payten Gibson in No. 1 singles play, and Megan Bewley also took an 8-2 win over Kelsey Horton at No. 2 singles.
In No. 4 singles, Scottsbluff’s Kristanna Perez pulled out an 8-5 win over Karlie Jensen. Alyssa Mendoza downed Alliance’s Brook Branstiter 8-3.
Liptac said Mendoza’s game really came together in her match.
“Alyssa Mendoza just showed up and played probably her best match today. She really impressed me. Her strokes are really coming along and today she kind of put it all together for her best match, yet. I’m super proud of her today,” she said.
Alliance’s Courtney Cox took an 8-1 win over Scottsbluff’s Jaky Lara-Patino in No. 3 singles action, and Haley Weare earned an 8-4 win over the Bearcats’ Aubrey Barrett.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lara-Patino and Perez won 8-4 over Alliance’s Cox and Jensen. Bewley and Schwarzkopf won 8-0 over Alliance’s Jensen and Branstiter.
Alliance took the win at No. 2 doubles as Gibson and Jensen won 8-4 over Barrett and Mendoza.
In the second dual of the day, Gering edged Alliance 5-4.
Gering picked up wins at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles.
Paige Schneider played No. 1 singles with Kristen Whaley resting. Schneider came through for the Bulldogs with an 8-1 win over Jensen. Aspyn Johnson claimed an 8-90 win over Kelsey Horton, and Camille Newman won 8-4 over Weare. Alliance’s Gibson edged Gering’s Kayle Morris for the 8-6 win and No. 2 singles. Cox earned an 8-3 win over Maia Swan at No. 4 singles and Branstiter took an 8-0 win over Gering’s Olivia Leopold.
In doubles action, Alliance’s Kayle Bolinger and Reagan Brann won 8-2 over Gering’s Hanna Walker and Alexis Thompson at No. 1 doubles.
Maddison Mumm and Olivia Mack claimed the 8-4 over Alliance’s Kinley Pfeifer and Jensen in No. 2 doubles play.
Jaylei Cervantes and Adriana Perez closed out the win for Gering with an 8-2 win over Kayla Campos and Kennedy Gibson at No. 3 doubles.
Alliance coach Scott Mills said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“I feel good about the team’s (effort) for a team that’s full of kids who have never had a varsity match (before this season),” Mills said. “The kids are performing extremely well. They seemed to be a little bit hesitant because of the cold like everybody, but they’ve responded well to the cold. They’ve stepped up probably better than I expected.”