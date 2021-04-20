Scottsbluff, Gering girls tennis teams earn dual wins

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams picked up dual wins over a young Alliance team on Tuesday in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff assistant coach Hannah Liptac said the weather conditions weren’t perfect for tennis, but her team persevered.

“Part of our season is just overcoming the wind pretty much every time we’re out here,” she said. “Our girls were pretty unfazed by it today, so that was great.”

In the first dual, the Bearcats earned a 6-3 win including four wins in singles play.

Cierra Schwarzkopf won 8-2 over Alliance’s Payten Gibson in No. 1 singles play, and Megan Bewley also took an 8-2 win over Kelsey Horton at No. 2 singles.

In No. 4 singles, Scottsbluff’s Kristanna Perez pulled out an 8-5 win over Karlie Jensen. Alyssa Mendoza downed Alliance’s Brook Branstiter 8-3.

Liptac said Mendoza’s game really came together in her match.

“Alyssa Mendoza just showed up and played probably her best match today. She really impressed me. Her strokes are really coming along and today she kind of put it all together for her best match, yet. I’m super proud of her today,” she said.