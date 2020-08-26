Scottsbluff, Gering set to do battle on the softball diamond

When the Gering and Scottsbluff teams hook up on the softball diamond anything is possible.
Once again, their season records will mean very little when they meet up Thursday night at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.
The first pitch for Thursday’s cross-river showdown is slated for 7 p.m. after both teams opened up the season with tournaments last week.
The Gering team enters with a 2-3 record while the Scottsbluff softball team is off to one of its best starts since 2010 when that team went 11-0 to start the season. Scottsbluff is 4-0 on the season so far including winning the Lexington Invite on Saturday, Aug. 22.
In 2010, Scottsbluff team went 27-10 while the Bulldog 2010 team went 17-13. The Bearcats won the series that year against the Bulldogs 3-2.
Head-to-head though, the Scottsbluff and Gering softball series since 2003 has been back and forth with either team able to win no matter what the records were. Gering leads the cross-river series 48-39 in the last 17 years that records were available. Only four times has a team swept the other team. Gering went 6-0 and 5-0 against the Bearcats in 2013 and 2014, while Scottsbluff went 4-0 against Gering in 2011 and 2006.
Scottsbluff first-year coach Dan Fox said the key is for his team to worry about how they play and play like they did over the weekend. Scottsbluff scored 51 runs in four games and gave up just 15 at the Lexington Invite.
“When we play Gering, and I know it is a rivalry game, but we don’t have to worry too much about Gering; we have to worry about ourselves,” Fox said. “Gering has some good players and they are well coached, but I can’t focus on that and the coaches can’t focus on that, and the kids can’t focus on that. We have to focus on what we can do and control.”
Gering has controlled the serie the last two years, topping Scottsbluff five of six times a year ago. Gering also went 3-1 against Scottsbluff in 2018. The last time Scottsbluff won the series against Gering was 2017 when the Bearcats won two of three games.
“I don’t underestimate any team, so it doesn’t matter if it is Gering or anybody else,” Fox said. “We are going to go out and perform. The coaches have done a good job of working with these girls and getting them ready. As a team as a whole, we are focused on one game at a time and whatever happens, happens. As long as we go out there and compete is the main thing.”
Scottsbluff is 4-0, and one more win will tie the second best start by a Bearcat softball team, which was done by the 2006 and 2007 teams.
“If we get a victory it would show the girls how hard they have worked to get to that point,” Fox said. “So, as coaching staff and myself and the girls, we have put a lot of time in so for them to get that win, it would be a great thing. But even if we don’t get the win, as long as we are competing and getting better, and that is our focus. We just want to compete on a daily basis and we can only control what we can control. That is what our plans are for tomorrow.”
“I have had winning streaks in the past and sometimes you can focus on that instead of what you need to focus on, so my job and the coaches’ job is to focus on the girls, and the girls’ job is to focus on practice and take what they learn in practice and take it to the game.”
The way the Bearcats played over the weekend might indicate how much the Bearcats have worked hard over the early season, Fox said. His teamed played well to win the Lexington tournament where they opened with a 7-4 win over Adams Central and then 10-run ruled Southern Valley 14-4 and then Holdrege 12-0 for the tourney title.
“I was very pleased with how they performed this weekend,” Fox said. “I am not too surprised. They have been practicing hard. The assistant coaches and coaches feel like they have been working hard and it didn’t surprise me that they came out and played well. But there are still things we still need to work on too and there is always time to get better.”
The one area that pleased Fox was his team’s energy and their base running.
“I was most pleased with their energy and I was also pleased with how we ran the bases,” Fox said. “As a team, we have been practicing that and our goal is to get 60 stolen bases as a team and I think we had 23 out of 26 attempts and we were really pleased with how we ran the bases.”
The championship game against Holdrege saw Kymber Schallenberger allow just two hits and striking out four while facing just 11 batters for the win. Offensively, Scottsbluff had just seven hits in the three innings, led by Brady Laucomer’s two singles. The only extra base hit mace from Mariyah Avila with a double.
The Southern Valley win saw the Bearcats get nine hits and five of those were extra base hits. Laucomer had two doubles of her three hits while scoring three runs, while Avila, Avery Fox, and Angelica Anaya each had a triple.
Scottsbluff’s win over Adams Central, saw the Bearcats score three runs in the fourth inning to get the win. The Bearcats had seven hits, led by Avila and Alex Jones with two hits each. Jones had the only extra base hit.
Gering also played Adams Central in their opening game on Thursday and won 12-5 by getting eight hits in the win. Brylee Dean led the way with three singles and three RBIs in the win, while Maddi Walker had two single with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Three Bulldogs are batting over .400 for the young season. Destiny Gonzales leads the team at .466 followed by Walker and Abby Brady each at .429 with Macy Schlothauer right behind at .367.
Scottsbluff has six players batting over .400 on the season, led by Jones at .625 and then Laucomer and Maddie Johnston at .500. Taryn Spady is next at .455 followed by Regan Churchill at .429 and Avila at .417.
“If we take care of business as a team, I think good things will happen for us, and it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Fox said. “We just have to take care of what we can take care of and not focus on what Gering has. I know they are coached well and they have some good players over there, but we just have to take care of us. We have good players here and the assistant coaches have been awesome, and the players have been soakin’ everything in. So, we have to take care of us.”
After Thursday, Scottsbluff will host Chase County on Saturday while Gering heads to Holyoke, Colorado, for a doubleheader.