Scottsbluff, Gering softball teams split games in Ogallala

OGALLALA — The Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams each registered wins with both teams finishing with 1-1 records on Thursday in Ogallala.
The field included Scottsbluff, Gering, North Platte and McCook with Scottsbluff defeating McCook 12-3 before falling to Class A North Platte, 9-1. Gering also registered a 12-6 win over McCook before dropping an 8-0 loss to North Platte. Scottsbluff is now 20-8 on the season while Gering sits at 16-9.
Fox was pleased overall with his team’s performance and felt that the bottom of the lineup really came through to help the first four hitters create RBI opportunities. Hitters six through nine (Paez, Alex Jones, Madi Johnston and Tatum Heimerman) finished the McCook contest with six hits including two doubles by Paez, a double by Heimerman, and a homerun by Johnston, as well as six runs scored. He also said the girls are learning to be more patient and selective in turn teaching them to be more disciplined on the field.
“I think what has happened is that the girls have done a good job of buying in,” he said. “The first thing you have to do is believe in what you’re doing. We’re very aggressive in everything we do, but we’re also selective with what we’re looking for and I think the girls learning to be disciplined and that’s really cool to see.”
After holding a slight 3-2 after the first inning against McCook, the Bearcats didn’t have any problems scoring runs en route to the nine-run win over the Bison behind the pitching of Avery Fox and flurry of extra base hits including a pair of doubles by Sasha Paez, three triples from Brady Laucomer, and a homerun from Madison Johnston to give Scottsbluff its 19th win of the season.
Fox said despite the one miscue by the Bearcat defense, his team played a near-flawless game.
“The girls are doing a good job of being patient with the pitching we’ve been seeing,” he said. “We have been doing well attacking pitchers getting better plate appearances over the past couple of weeks. Now we’re focused a little more on defense and it was almost flawless tonight. We did have one error, but it cost us two runs and those are the things that we went to get past and play at a high level. We have to play almost perfect and the girls have bought into that and I’m excited about that part of the game.”
Game two for the ‘Cats started out in a rut and only got tougher as Class A North Platte plated four runs in the first inning before running away with the 9-1 victory. Avery Fox supplied the only RBI of the game for Scottsbluff, driving in Mariyah Avila in the first inning. Despite having a tough time crossing the plate, Paez capped her day with her third double, while Avila also tallied a double before coming in to score in the first.
Avery Fox finished 1-1 in the circle on the day, giving up a total of nine runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings and 125 pitches. Kymber Shallenberger also got some time in the circle giving up three runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched with 36 total pitches.
The Bulldogs also had a good day at the plate against McCook, pounding out 17 hits off of McCook pitching behind the arm of senior Madeline Wiese.
Gering didn’t hold back on the base paths in the bottom of the first but it didn’t come easy as the Bison spoiled a pair of lead-off hits by Gianni Aguilar and Brylee Dean with a double play to quickly put the Bulldogs behind the eight ball early one. However, Destiny Gonzales got things going again with RBI single to drive in Aguilar before Jada Schlothauer singled to drive in Martha Unick and give Gering a 2-0 lead. Jessica Brown came through in the next at-bat to drive in Schlothauer followed by a single by Maddi Walker to plate Brown for the 4-0 lead.
Gering added single runs in the next four innings before another four-run explosion in the sixth to grab its 16th win of the season.
The Bulldogs finished with just two hits against North Platte off the bats of Jada Schlothauer and Alee Lohr.
Madeline Wiese picked up one win in the circle against McCook giving up six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings of work. Aspen Elsen and Sarah Wiese combined for the loss in the circle against North Platte giving up eight runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts (Wiese).
At the plate against McCook, Macy Schlothauer led the way going 2-for-4 with two triples, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Brown finished 3-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored. Aguilar, Dean, Gonzales, Walker, and Liz Wiese each finished with two hits, while Jada Schlothauer finished 1-for-3 with a RBI and a runs scored and Madeline Wiese finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Scottsbluff will hit the road this weekend to play at the Gothenburg Invite, while Gering travels to Hastings for the Adams Central Invite. The Bearcats will finish their regular season next Tuesday when it hosts Chadron and Gering will also wrap up on Tuesday at home against Alliance.
Scottsbluff 333 21x x — 12 13 1
McCook 200 01x x — 3 2 2
WP — Avery Fox
2B — Scottsbluff (Tatum Heimerman, Sasha Paez 2).
3B — Scottsbluff (Avery Fox, Mariyah Avila, Brady Laucomer 3, Taryn Spady).
HR — Madison Johnston.
North Platte 401 22x x — 9 8 0
Scottsbluff 100 00x x — 1 3 2
WP — Tatum Montelongo, LP — Avery Fox
2B — Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila, Sasha Paez).
HR — North Platte (Tahjzha Botts, Sydney Barner).
McCook 030 030 0 — 6 10 1
Gering 411 114 x — 12 17 2
WP — Madeline Wiese, LP — Emma Kehler
2B — McCook (Emma Kehler).
3B — Macy Schlothauer 2, Madeline Wiese.
North Platte 501 20x x — 8 10 0
Gering 000 00x x — 0 2 1
WP — Kylee Tilford, LP — Sarah Wiese.
2B — North Platte (Tahjzha Botts 2, Shelby Yoshida).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!