Scottsbluff, Gering softball teams split games in Ogallala

Fox said despite the one miscue by the Bearcat defense, his team played a near-flawless game.

“The girls are doing a good job of being patient with the pitching we’ve been seeing,” he said. “We have been doing well attacking pitchers getting better plate appearances over the past couple of weeks. Now we’re focused a little more on defense and it was almost flawless tonight. We did have one error, but it cost us two runs and those are the things that we went to get past and play at a high level. We have to play almost perfect and the girls have bought into that and I’m excited about that part of the game.”

Game two for the ‘Cats started out in a rut and only got tougher as Class A North Platte plated four runs in the first inning before running away with the 9-1 victory. Avery Fox supplied the only RBI of the game for Scottsbluff, driving in Mariyah Avila in the first inning. Despite having a tough time crossing the plate, Paez capped her day with her third double, while Avila also tallied a double before coming in to score in the first.

Avery Fox finished 1-1 in the circle on the day, giving up a total of nine runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings and 125 pitches. Kymber Shallenberger also got some time in the circle giving up three runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched with 36 total pitches.