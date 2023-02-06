The Scottsbluff/Gering swim team finished fourth overall with 93 points during the McCook Quadrangular on Friday.

The Seacats will compete in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet on Sautrday in Hastings. The team will also host an intersquad/senior night meet at the Scottsbluff YMCA on Feb. 17, beginning at 5 p.m.

The program's state meet qualifiers will be recognized during the event as well.

The Seacats boys were second in McCook with 59 points, and the girls were fourth with 34.

Among the meet highlights:

Wisley Mooc had a pair of first-place performances. He won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 13.95 seconds, and the 100 fly (59.29). He also teamed with Dien Nguyen, Maddux Janecek and Tyler Fogle to win the 200 medley relay (1:48.73).

The team of Harrison Maser, Fogle Mooc and Dien Nguyen was second in the 200 free relay (1:37.46).

Janecek won the 100 breast in 1:08.45, and Nguyen had a pair of third-place performances: the 200 free (2:05.60) and the 100 back (59.90).

Patricia Woolsey was second in the girls 500 free (5:31.89), and Margo Bowles and Maci Dorshorst were third in the 100 back (1:11.36) and the 200 IM (3:07.66), respectively.

Woolsey and Bowles teamed with Aspen Jagers and Megan Kicken to place second in the 400 free relay (4:18.28) and third in the 200 free relay (1:52.15).

Grand Island Double Dual: Mooc won the boys 100 fly (1:06.33) in the Tuesday competition and was second in the 100 back (1:05.67).

Nguyen and Janecek were both third in the 200 IM (2:39.63) and the 100 breast (1:19.26), respectively.

Mooc, Nguyen and Janecek teamed with Tyler Fogle to finish third in the 200 medley relay (2:07.48).

Woolsey was second in the girls 100 fly (1:17.46). She also teammed with Bowles, Elliota Selzer and Alissa Morales to place third in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Woolsey, Morales, Bowles and Alison Miller was third in the 400 relay (4:45.16).