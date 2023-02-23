Gering senior Patricia Woolsey has competed in the NSAA state swim meet in each of the previous three seasons.

But this week’s trip to the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln has a different feeling to it.

“Yeah, many tears have been shed. Trust me,” Woolsey said during the Scottsbluff/Gering intrasquad meet Friday at the Scottsbluff YMCA.

In the final meet of her prep career, Woolsey will compete in two individual girls events — the 50 free and the 500 free — and she is ranked 15th in the state in the latter event.

She also is part of the 200-medley relay team, along with Margo Bowles, Megan Kicken and Aspen Jagers.

While she is a state veteran, Woolsey still gets nervous for the event. But she added that she has become more comfortable each year.

“I feel that you just get more used to the idea of it,” she said. “I’m still nervous, but I don’t overthink it to the point where I’m like panicking. It can be very intimidating when you walk in (to the Devaney Center), but everyone is just as scared as you.”

Woolsey calls the 500 her favorite, not only because of the challenge of the event. The first time she competed in it, Woolsey said, it didn’t go well.

“I swam a horrible time,” she said.

The results have obviously improved from there. She also found motivation from individuals outside the Seacats program who questioned whether she could ever qualify for state in the 500.

“There were other coaches that told me that,” Woolsey said. “I just wanted to prove them wrong.”

The Seacats also qualified all three boys relay teams — the 200 and 400 free, and the 200 medley.

Scottsbluff senior Dien Nguyen is a member of all three relays and is looking for redemption this week. Last year, the Seacats’ 200 medley relay was disqualified in the preliminaries, as it was ruled that one team member left the starting platform early.

“I think this year we are a lot more prepared,” Nguyen said. “I think we’ve really bumped it up in practice and we’re more experienced. When we went last year, we were wondering of how (state) was going to be. I think we are more ready.”

Nguyen added that he feels he is a stronger swimmer than a year ago.

“I think it’s both (physically and mentally),” he said. “The coaching staff definitely pushes us through a mental barrier. I feel like I’m at a whole new level mentally. I’ve built up my confidence up for a big competition like state.

“We’ve done like double the yardage (in practice) than last year,” Nguyen added. “Yeah, you’re tired (at the time), but now (the work) is all worth it.”

His teammate, Wisley Mooc, is a member of the 200 medley and 400 free relays, and will also compete in the boys 100 fly and the 100 back. He is ranked 19th in the latter event.

The state swim meet is scheduled to begin Thursday and run through Saturday. The boys and girls preliminary swim events are set for Friday.

The Seacats contingent this weekend far exceeds what the team qualified in each of the past two seasons. Gering/Scottsbluff combined to qualify two individual events and a relay team in those two previous meets.

The Seacats began with 43 boys and girls out for the first day of practice and finish the year with just over 30 still on the squad.

“We have very dedicated kids,” Seacats coach Vanessa Woolsey said. “You can’t go into this (sport) without it. We have lost some (swimmers) along the way — their hearts just weren’t into it — and I can’t blame them for that at all. It’s a lot of time and effort to put in. But the team we had this year is just amazing. They have worked beyond what they thought they are capable of.”

And that effort pays off this weekend.

“It’s very much a celebration but we also want to do well,” Woolsey said. “Our two individuals have a chance to finish in the top eight if they really push hard, which we’re excited about. I wish we were able to take more (individuals to state). So many (swimmers) were this close. But unfortunately, that’s the way it goes.”