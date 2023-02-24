LINCOLN — Scottsbluff/Gering will take part in the consolation round Saturday to close out the NSAA state boys and girls swim meet and also the squad's season overall.

Members of the co-op program competed in a combined four relays and three individual events during Friday's preliminaries at the Devaney Center, but did not advance any of those entrants into the finals.

The Seacats did have some notable performances however.

The boys 200 medley relay team of seniors Dien Nguyen, and Maddux Janecek and sophomores Wisley Mooc and Tyler Fogle placed 17th overall in the preliminary competition. The team finished in 1 minute, 46.62 seconds, roughly a second and a half better than their seed time (1.48.17) .

Westside won the event in 1:31.81.

Nguyen, Janecek, Fogle and freshman Harrison Maser finished the 200 free relay in 1:37.47 which was outside of the top eight spots for the final round as well but also just .01 slower than the team's qualifying time.

Elkhorn won the event in 1:24.43 and Westside was a close second in 1:24.52.

The Seacats 400 free relay (Nguyen, Fogle, Maser and Mooc) finished in 3:24.29, nearly four seconds faster than the team's qualifying mark (3:38.21).

Elkhorn won the event in 3:10.39, and Lincoln East was a distant second in 3:12.10.

Mooc competed in two individual events — the 100 fly and 100 back — and did not advance to the finals in either.

Mooc was 18th overall in the latter event as he finished with a mark of 56.59. It was roughly 0.4 of a second faster than his qualifying mark of 56.97.

Creighton Prep's William Clark won the event in 50.44.

He finished the 100 fly in 58.78. Prep's Henry Dvorak won the the event in 48.82.

Seacats senior Patricia Woolsey did not qualify for the finals in the two individual events in the girls competition.

Woolsey finished 14th overall in the 500 free with a time of 5:24.88. It was four seconds faster than her seed time coming into the weekend.

Marion sophomore Alaira Hadford won the event in 5:08.76.

Woolsey also finished the 50 free in 25.88, or .08 faster than her seed time.

Westside junior Kate Stevens took first in 23.83.

The Seacats girls 200 medley relay team also fell short of being among the eight qualifiers that advanced to the finals in the event.

The quartet of juniors Aspen Jagers, Olivia Wharton, Megan Kicken and sophomore Margo Bowles finished in 2:13.50.

Marian won the event in 1:45.63, and Mill North was second in 1:46.04.