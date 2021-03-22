Scottsbluff, Gering tennis teams claim wins over Ogallala

The Scottsbluff and Gering tennis teams earned wins over Ogallala on Monday.
Scottsbluff won its dual 6-3.
In singles play, Megan Bewley downed Ogallala’s Jenna Curtis 8-1 in No. 1 singles, and Cierre Schwartzkopf took an 8-4 win over Josie Coggins, of Ogallala, at No. 2 singles.
Jessica Davis and Lluvia Montelongo also picked up singles wins against Ogallala.
In No. 4 singles action, Davis won 8-5 over Tegan Brown. Montelongo took an 8-6 win over Liz Swanson, 8-6 at No. 6 singles.
The Bearcats also won at No. 2 doubles. Cierra Schwartzkopf and Megan Bewley captured a 7-2 win over Tegan Brown and Jamie Krab, of Ogallala.
Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said his team played well.
“The big challenge coming into the season was the lost season (in 2020). There was some (tennis playing) we accomplished last summer in the offseason and a winter clinic. The big thing was, they come out to practice and they’ve been all out in practice when the weather cooperates. I’m really pleased with the progress they made in the short time we have (played this season),” he said.
Gering’s Kristen Whaley won 8-0 over Curtis in No. 1 singles action to spark the Bulldogs 5-4 win over Ogallala.
Paige Schneider took down Coggins 8-2 at No. 2 singles, and Kayle Morris won her match against Brown, 8-4.
Camille Newman and Maia Swan closed out singles play with an 8-1 win over VanBorkum and an 8-6 wn over Graci Markenke, respectively.
Whaley and Schneider dominated in the No. 1 doubles spot earning an 8-2 win over Curtis and Coggins.
Ron Swank, the head coach for Gering, said he was pleased with his team’s performance, especially in singles play.
“We won 5-4 and we owe it to Kristen and Paige,” he said. “They gave us three points of our five singles points.”
Swank said Whaley and Schneider looking good in the early part of the season.
“She’s really determined. She’s just hitting the ball well,” he said. “Paige works harder than anybody on the team, boys or girls. When I went back (to Scotts Bluff Country Club), she was there practicing her serving. I’m just looking at the two and going, ‘Wow.’”
The Bulldogs have a young, inexperienced team, but Swank said he feels good about how his team is playing.
“Kayle and Aspen lost 8-6. They’re a new team. Cami Newman and Maia Swan lost 8-5, and they’re new, too. (Both teams) are in the hunt. They’re playing well. (The whole team) is laying well. I was really pleased over the weekend. I wouldn’t be up here if it wasn’t for (the team’s) effort.”
Scottsbluff 6, Ogallala 3
Singles Play
No. 1 Singles — Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff, over Jenna Curtis, Ogallala, 8-1.
No. 2 Singles — Cierra Schwartzkopf, Scottsbluff, over Josie Coggins, Ogallala, 8-4.
No. 3 Singles — Jamie Krab, Ogallala, over Kristanna Perez, Scottsbluff, 8-3.
No. 4 Singles — Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, over Tegan Brown, Ogallala, 8-5.
No. 5 Singles — Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, over Lauren Fleenor, Scottsbluff, 8-1.
No. 6 Singles — Lluvia Montelongo, Scottsbluff, over Liz Swanson, Ogallala, 8-6.
Doubles Play
No. 1 Doubles — Jenna Curtis and Josie Coggins, Ogallala, over Kristanna Perez and Lluvia Montelongo, Scottsbluff, 8-0.
No. 2 Doubles — Cierra Schwartzkopf and Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff over Tegan Brown and Jamie Krab, Ogallala, 7-2.
No. 3 Doubles — Emily VanBorkum and Liz Swanson, Ogallala, over Lauren Fleenor and Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, 9-8
Gering 5, Ogallala 4
Singles Play
No. 1 Singles — Kristen Whaley, Scottsbluff, over Jenna Curtis, Ogallala, 8-0.
No. 2 Singles — Paige Schneider, Gering, over Josie Coggins, Ogallala, 8-2.
No. 3 Singles — Jamie Krab, Ogallala, over Aspen Johnson, Gering, 8-4.
No. 4 Singles — Kayle Morris, Gering, over Tegan Brown, Ogallala, 8-4.
No. 5 Singles — Camille Newman, Gering, over Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, 8-1
No. 6 Singles — Maia Swan, Gering, over Graci Markenke, Ogallala, 8-6.
Doubles Play
No. 1 Doubles — Kristen Whaley and Paige Schneider, Gering, over Jenna Curtis and Josie Coggins, Ogallala, 8-2.
No. 2 Doubles — Tegan Brown and Jamie Krab, Ogallala, over Aspen Johnson and Kayle Morris, Gering, 8-6.
No. 3 Doubles — Emily VanBorkum and Graci Markenke, Ogallala, over Camille Newman and Maia Swan, Gering, 8-5.