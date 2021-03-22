Scottsbluff, Gering tennis teams claim wins over Ogallala

Paige Schneider took down Coggins 8-2 at No. 2 singles, and Kayle Morris won her match against Brown, 8-4.

Camille Newman and Maia Swan closed out singles play with an 8-1 win over VanBorkum and an 8-6 wn over Graci Markenke, respectively.

Whaley and Schneider dominated in the No. 1 doubles spot earning an 8-2 win over Curtis and Coggins.

Ron Swank, the head coach for Gering, said he was pleased with his team’s performance, especially in singles play.

“We won 5-4 and we owe it to Kristen and Paige,” he said. “They gave us three points of our five singles points.”

Swank said Whaley and Schneider looking good in the early part of the season.

“She’s really determined. She’s just hitting the ball well,” he said. “Paige works harder than anybody on the team, boys or girls. When I went back (to Scotts Bluff Country Club), she was there practicing her serving. I’m just looking at the two and going, ‘Wow.’”

The Bulldogs have a young, inexperienced team, but Swank said he feels good about how his team is playing.