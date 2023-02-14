Scottsbluff/Gering's Patricia Woolsey topped the field in the girls 500 free during the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference swim meet this past weekend.

Woolsey won the event in 5 minutes, 29.90 seconds, and the performance was among the highlights for the Seacats team. The boys finished fourth overall and the girls were fifth.

The co-op team will have a home intrasquad meet on Friday at the Scottsbluff YMCA, an event that begins at 5 p.m.

"Our team's performance was one for the books," Seacats coach Vanessa Woolsey said of the conference meet. "A lot of our swimmers had great times to finish out their season. We also walked away with a lot of medals. We are very proud of their accomplishments this season."

Wisley Mooc and Dien Nguyen finished second and third, respectively, in the boys 100 back in 56.97 and 1:01.99. The two teamed with Maddux Janecek and Tyler Fogle to place second in the 200 free medley relaay in 1:48.17.

Mooc also was second in the 100 fly in 58.21.

Nguyen and Fogle also paired with Harrison Maser and Aidan Newberry to finish second in the 200 free relay in 1:39.82. Newberry also was fourth in the 50 free (25.41).

Fogle was fifth in the 100 free (54.36). Gage Newberry and Adan Marquez were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 500 free.

Margo Bowles was third in the girls 200 IM (2:36.15) and along with Woolsey, Olivia Wharton and Aspen Jagers, compiled the 200 free medley relay team that was fifth in 2:05.93.

Jagers was fifth in the 100 back (1:15.72), and Megan Kicken and Wharton were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 breast. Elliot Selzer was seventh.

Woolsey, Jagerss, Kicken and Bowles comprised the 400 free relay team that was fourth (4:12.22).