Scottsbluff girls advance to Western Conference Tournament final against Chadron

Mariyah Avila scored 23 points to help the Scottsbluff girls punch their ticket to the Western Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Avila scored seven in the opening frame as the Bearcats jumped out to a 17-10 lead.
Mitchell, though, kept clawing back. An Avery Hobbs 3-pointer gave the Tigers the 21-19 lead in the second. Scottsbluff fought back to take a 31-28 lead into halftime.
Scottsbluff’s Jamisyn Howard connected on two 3-pointers as the Bearcats claimed a 47-38 at the end of three.
Avila caught fire again in the fourth scoring seven points, and Izzy Wright added four of her seven points to help the Bearcats move past Mitchell into the title game against Chadron at 2 p.m.
Jayden Kanno led Mitchell with 11 points. Makena Chambers added nine and Marjie Schmitt had 8 for the Tigers.
In the second game of the night, the Chadron girls jumped on top of Sidney early and never looked back claiming a 44-30 win to earn their spot in the final against Scottsbluff.
Annika Burke started the game with the hot hand scoring seven points in the opening quarter as the Cardinals raced out to a 15-7 lead.
Both teams put up nine second-quarter points as Chadron headed into the locker room with a 24-16 lead.
In the third quarter, both teams clamped down on defense. Chadron only allowed four points while being limited to eight.
Burke caught fire again in the fourth, scoring six points to close out the 44-30 win.
Jacey Garrett added 10 points for Chadron.
Karly Sylvester led Sidney with 12.
Sydnee Winkler exploded for 20 points to lead Gering to a 67-21 win over Alliance in the early game. Winkler scored 11 of those points in a 25-point first quarter for Gering, and seven in the second.
Alliance put up 10 points in the second, their only quarter where they scored in double digits, to cut into Gering’s lead. Gering rode a 37-14 lead into halftime.
Gering’s offense was still in high gear in the third quarter led by four points from Winkler and Carleigh Pszanka, as the Bulldogs piled up another 15 points while holding Alliance to just three.
Gering took a 52-17 lead into the fourth.
Gering proved to be too much on offense and defense scoring another 15 points in the final frame while holding Alliance to just four.
In addition to Winkler, Kiara Aguallo added nine points for Gering, and Maddie Seiler had eight. Emma Wood led Alliance with seven points.
Gering will take on Alliance in the third-place game at noon. Sidney and Alliance play for fifth place at 10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!