Scottsbluff girls advance to Western Conference Tournament final against Chadron

In the third quarter, both teams clamped down on defense. Chadron only allowed four points while being limited to eight.

Burke caught fire again in the fourth, scoring six points to close out the 44-30 win.

Jacey Garrett added 10 points for Chadron.

Karly Sylvester led Sidney with 12.

Sydnee Winkler exploded for 20 points to lead Gering to a 67-21 win over Alliance in the early game. Winkler scored 11 of those points in a 25-point first quarter for Gering, and seven in the second.

Alliance put up 10 points in the second, their only quarter where they scored in double digits, to cut into Gering’s lead. Gering rode a 37-14 lead into halftime.

Gering’s offense was still in high gear in the third quarter led by four points from Winkler and Carleigh Pszanka, as the Bulldogs piled up another 15 points while holding Alliance to just three.

Gering took a 52-17 lead into the fourth.

Gering proved to be too much on offense and defense scoring another 15 points in the final frame while holding Alliance to just four.