Scottsbluff girls, boys soccer teams fall in district finals

The Scottsbluff girls couldn’t overcome an early deficit in its 11-1 loss to Omaha Roncalli in the Class B-7 District Final on Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex.

Scottsbluff scored early but struggled to hold off Omaha Roncalli’s offensive attack in the first half.

Husker-commit Abbey Schwarz led Roncalli’s offensive attack with four goals and three assists. Freshman Morgan Mancuso added two goals and an assist for Omaha Roncalli.

“(Schwarz has) good touch,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “They just picked us apart.”

Larson said his team just couldn’t execute the way they wanted to.

“Thy just shut down our game plan,” he said. “We had a good game plan when we went in. We just ran into Abbey Schwarz and their midfield and they just dominated.”

Larson said it was necessarily Roncalli’s defense that shut down their game plan.

“I think it really stemmed from just their attacking runs,” he said. “With their speed up front, we couldn’t can’t catch them.”

Omaha Roncalli came into the match with the lower seed, but Larson said that was a bit misleading.