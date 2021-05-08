Scottsbluff girls, boys soccer teams fall in district finals

The Scottsbluff girls couldn’t overcome an early deficit in its 11-1 loss to Omaha Roncalli in the Class B-7 District Final on Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex.
Scottsbluff scored early but struggled to hold off Omaha Roncalli’s offensive attack in the first half.
Husker-commit Abbey Schwarz led Roncalli’s offensive attack with four goals and three assists. Freshman Morgan Mancuso added two goals and an assist for Omaha Roncalli.
“(Schwarz has) good touch,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “They just picked us apart.”
Larson said his team just couldn’t execute the way they wanted to.
“Thy just shut down our game plan,” he said. “We had a good game plan when we went in. We just ran into Abbey Schwarz and their midfield and they just dominated.”
Larson said it was necessarily Roncalli’s defense that shut down their game plan.
“I think it really stemmed from just their attacking runs,” he said. “With their speed up front, we couldn’t can’t catch them.”
Omaha Roncalli came into the match with the lower seed, but Larson said that was a bit misleading.
“With an eastern Catholic school, you just really can’t look at the record because of the good caliber of teams out there,” he said.
Larson said playing top notch competition builds a better team.
“A little bit of it is our youth, I would say,” he said. “Since we have we started a lot of young girls. this helps them in the future to face the caliber of players that you’re going to see from those teams out east. The (teams in eastern Nebraska play each other) week in and week out. Iron sharpens iron. We need to see more teams like that,” Larson said.
In the boys district final, Bennington advances to the state tournament with a 4-1 win over Scottsbluff on Saturday in Bennington.