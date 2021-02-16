 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff girls down Gering to advance to district final
Scottsbluff girls down Gering to advance to district final

Scottsbluff girls down Gering to advance to district final

Scottsbluff's Payton Burda goes up for a layup while being defended by Gering's Cloey Fries during their game in the Class B-8 Subdistrict tournament on Tuesday in Scottsbluff.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Scottsbluff girls came back from a halftime deficit to move past Gering 76-51 for a berth in the district final on Saturday.

The Bearcats had a big night offensively with five girls scoring in double figures led by Sabrina Harsh with 14.

Scottsbluff will now host a district finals game on Saturday, the second year in a row.

Jeff Van Patten

