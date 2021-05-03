Scottsbluff girls down Holdrege for spot in B-8 Subdistrict title game

Emma Foote set the Scottsbluff High School single season scoring record in the Bearcats 8-2 win over Holdrege in the Class B-8 Subdistrict tournament on Monday, in Scottsbluff.

Foote scored four times to help propel her team to the subdistrict championship match. It took 21:33 for Foote to score her first goal, but Foote scored three in quick succession to give her team the 6-0 lead.

Foote scored at the 34:30 mark, and added two more within seconds of each other. Her second goal came at 3:37.56 and she added a third at 3:39.07.

Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said it was neat to have a front-row seat to Foote’s great season.

“That was pretty cool. We kind of knew she was close. We took a peek at the record books and saw that she was only three away. She needed four, and shhe got all four today. We were really happy for her,” Larson said. “Her freshman year, she was kind of banged up. Now, she’s really just put together a solid senior season, I think, in all of her sports. I’s just kind of all clicking at the right time so I mean we’re glad she’s on our team.”

Larson said he got a great effort out of his team in the win.