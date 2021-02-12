Scottsbluff girls finish regular season on top with win over McCook

The Scottsbluff girls rolled past McCook on Friday for their final home game and senior night. With a swift seven-point start from senior Emma Foote and junior Mariyah Avila, the Bearcats quickly built a lead of 20-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Scottsbluff kept ahead of the Lady Bison the entire game, only allowing them four points in the second quarter.
But McCook wasn’t about to give up the fight. The Bison came to play in the second half with sophomore Shawna Wilkinson leading the way, putting up eight of McCook’s 20 points in the third quarter. The Lady Bison outscored the Lady Bearcats in both quarters of the second half, but it just wasn’t enough. Scottsbluff’s large first half lead loomed over, and they managed to keep their lead to the end.
The Lady Bearcats finished with a 59-41 win over McCook, with both Foote and Avila scoring double digits.
Coach David Bollish said it was a team effort led by his seniors, who finished their home season on a high note.
“So happy for those seniors. You know, I think every single senior scored,” he said. “… We’re just lucky that we got that group (who) came in and did what they did, worked as hard for us as they did. And that’s why the game went the way it did, you know. Those kids listen, they’re coachable, they’re loyal. They play with their hearts. They’re tough, you know, and that’s the stuff that wins basketball games.”
The Lady Bearcats will be moving into their post-season line up, taking on the winter between Alliance and Gering next Tuesday for sub-districts. Bollish said his girls will enjoy the Friday win but have to get back at it to prepare for their next opponent.
“We just need to free ourselves of expectations right now,” he said.
Bollish isn’t too worried, though. With a team led by the strong group of seniors, who were fourth graders during Bollish’s youth summer camp he held during his first year in Scottsbluff, he is confident in where his team is going.
“We’ve been blessed with that senior class,” he said. “And we could not have asked for a better group of kids to come in and lead and kind of pass the torch off to the next group. And so, a lot of love between the team and between the coaches and staff and those players.”
If the Lady Bearcats win on Tuesday, they have a chance of hosting the district final next Saturday.
Scottsbluff 20 14 18 7 — 59
McCook 7 4 20 10 — 41
Scottsbluff:
Mariyah Avila 13, Emma Foote 10, Sabrina Hash 8, Jamisyn Howard 8, Paige Horne 7, Cali Wright 5, Izzy Wright 2, Avery Fox 2, Payton Burda 2, Quincey Johnson 2