Scottsbluff girls finish regular season on top with win over McCook

The Scottsbluff girls rolled past McCook on Friday for their final home game and senior night. With a swift seven-point start from senior Emma Foote and junior Mariyah Avila, the Bearcats quickly built a lead of 20-7 by the end of the first quarter.

Scottsbluff kept ahead of the Lady Bison the entire game, only allowing them four points in the second quarter.

But McCook wasn’t about to give up the fight. The Bison came to play in the second half with sophomore Shawna Wilkinson leading the way, putting up eight of McCook’s 20 points in the third quarter. The Lady Bison outscored the Lady Bearcats in both quarters of the second half, but it just wasn’t enough. Scottsbluff’s large first half lead loomed over, and they managed to keep their lead to the end.

The Lady Bearcats finished with a 59-41 win over McCook, with both Foote and Avila scoring double digits.

Coach David Bollish said it was a team effort led by his seniors, who finished their home season on a high note.