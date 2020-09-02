Scottsbluff girls golf team is at the top of their game

The Scottsbluff girls golf team is on an early season tear winning the first two tournaments of the season.
In the first tournament of the season in Sidney, Emily Krzyzanowski shot a 74, and Anna Kelley had a 76 as the Bearcats rolled to the team title with a score of 328.
In all, five Bearcats placed in the top 10 in that meet. Nielli Heinold and Halle Shaddick shots 89s, with Heinold taking sixth place on a tiebreaker. Hannah Abrams finished ninth at 91.
After that tournament, Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said his team played well.
“I’m pleased with the score,” Ehler said. “I”m more pleased with the wall of the kids grinded and marked their ball every three footer to two footer that they had.
“They played a team game, and you know teams win. I don’t know that there was one kid that I went to see today who didn’t ask how their teammates were doing because they truly want to do well together. They’re all good friends.”
Ehler said his team has responded well to feedback from the coaching staff, which has really helped their game.
“I thought they managed the course well,” he said. “They were real receptive of the coaches’ comments and how we thought the course should be handled. They believed in what we thought and they trusted it, and they went out and played aggressively.”
At the Scottsbluff Golf Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 1, which was also the Western Conference meet, Scottsbluff again took the team title with Kelley again finishing second with a 77.
Kelley said it was a great round for her after a slow start.
“I came back with a birdie and par, so I was happy with how that ended,” she said.
Among her highlights at the Scottsbluff Invite was scoring an eagle on a chip-in from the sand.
Ehler said his team has room for improvement, but look good for this early in the season.
“We had a few girls play OK, and a couple who didn’t play as well as they wanted to. They kept grinding and, even if they were having a tough day, they kept working hard and finished,” Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler said. “That’s the game of golf. It wasn’t our best day, but the girls worked hard and, hopefully, got better.”
Ehler said his team will continue to work hard to keep getting better as the season progresses.
“We’re going to get better and touch some things up,” Ehler said. “Everybody learned that there are things they can do differently to minimize their errors and they did that.”
Kelley said aside from the individual accomplishments, she thinks she and her teammates are playing well.
“For the start of the year, we’re all golfing pretty well, but we can definitely get better,” she said. “I can definitely get better on my putting and chipping. For the start of the year, I like my game but I can definitely get better.”
Should Scottsbluff keep playing well, they will have a chance to showcase their talent at the Class B state meet being played at the Scotts Bluff Country Club this year. Kelley, though, said they can’t go into the state meet over-confident.
“We just have to stay humble,” she said. “We know the course better than anyone, but we just have to play our own game.”
