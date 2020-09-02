Scottsbluff girls golf team is at the top of their game

The Scottsbluff girls golf team is on an early season tear winning the first two tournaments of the season.

In the first tournament of the season in Sidney, Emily Krzyzanowski shot a 74, and Anna Kelley had a 76 as the Bearcats rolled to the team title with a score of 328.

In all, five Bearcats placed in the top 10 in that meet. Nielli Heinold and Halle Shaddick shots 89s, with Heinold taking sixth place on a tiebreaker. Hannah Abrams finished ninth at 91.

After that tournament, Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said his team played well.

“I’m pleased with the score,” Ehler said. “I”m more pleased with the wall of the kids grinded and marked their ball every three footer to two footer that they had.

“They played a team game, and you know teams win. I don’t know that there was one kid that I went to see today who didn’t ask how their teammates were doing because they truly want to do well together. They’re all good friends.”

Ehler said his team has responded well to feedback from the coaching staff, which has really helped their game.