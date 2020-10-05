Scottsbluff girls golf team wins B-4 District title

McCOOK — The Scottsbluff girls golf team placed five in the top 10 on their way to winning the Class B-4 District title on Monday, Oct. 5.

The Bearcats won in dominating fashion winning by 96 strokes over second place Gering. The Bearcats shot a 325 to Gering’s 421.

Sophomore Anna Kelley paved the way with a 77 to win the individual title. Emily Krzyzanowski finished third tying with Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer at 79. Schlaepfer took second on a tie breaker.

Freshman Nielli Heinold carded an 81 for the Bearcats to finish fourth. Seniors Halle Shaddick and Haley Holzworth finished fifth and sixth scoring 88 and 93.

Schlaepfer’s second-place finish helped propel Gering to second place in the team standings. The Bulldogs’ Tayber Meyer finished 10th with a 98.

Scottsbluff and Gering will have the home course advantage and sleep in their own beds next week when Monument Shadows Golf Course host the two-day, Class B state tournament. The first round tees off on Monday, Oct. 12.

Scottsbluff will be going for its tie-breaking ninth state title in Class B. The Bearcats are currently tied with Omaha Duchesne with eight state titles each.