Scottsbluff girls golf team wins B-4 District title

McCOOK — The Scottsbluff girls golf team placed five in the top 10 on their way to winning the Class B-4 District title on Monday, Oct. 5.
The Bearcats won in dominating fashion winning by 96 strokes over second place Gering. The Bearcats shot a 325 to Gering’s 421.
Sophomore Anna Kelley paved the way with a 77 to win the individual title. Emily Krzyzanowski finished third tying with Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer at 79. Schlaepfer took second on a tie breaker.
Freshman Nielli Heinold carded an 81 for the Bearcats to finish fourth. Seniors Halle Shaddick and Haley Holzworth finished fifth and sixth scoring 88 and 93.
Schlaepfer’s second-place finish helped propel Gering to second place in the team standings. The Bulldogs’ Tayber Meyer finished 10th with a 98.
Scottsbluff and Gering will have the home course advantage and sleep in their own beds next week when Monument Shadows Golf Course host the two-day, Class B state tournament. The first round tees off on Monday, Oct. 12.
Scottsbluff will be going for its tie-breaking ninth state title in Class B. The Bearcats are currently tied with Omaha Duchesne with eight state titles each.
Alliance’s Julia Wilson finished in ninth place helping Alliance advance to the state tournament after finishing third in the team standings with a score of 427.
Individually, Chadron’s Madi Pelton earned a berth in the state tournament after finishing eighth at 93.
Individual Top 10
1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77; 2, Madi Schlaepfer, 79; 3, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 79; 4, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 81; 5, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 88; 6, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 93; 7, Kaylie Puckett, McCook, 93; 8, Madi Pelton, Chadron, 93; 9, Julia Wilson, Alliance, 96; 10, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 98.
Team Scores
1, Scottsbluff, 325; 2, Gering, 421; 3, Alliance, 427; 4, Chadron, 428; 5, McCook, 432; 6, Lexington, 434; 7, Holdrege, 476.
