Scottsbluff girls open season with win in Western Conference Tournament

Payton Burda poured in 22 points and the Scottsbluff girls basketball team used a 20-0 run to end the third period to register a 69-31 win over Alliance Thursday in the first-round of the Western Conference Tournament at Gering High School.
The Bearcats advance to the semifinals to face Mitchell at 8 p.m. Friday at Scottsbluff High School. Other games at Scottsbluff High on Friday will pit a semifinal match-up between Sidney and Chadron at 6 p.m., while Alliance will battle Gering at 4 p.m.
The Chadron girls won a nail-biter over Mitchell in the first game of the day at Scottsbluff High with a 39-36 win. The second game at SHS between Sidney and Gering girls was also a nail-biter as Sidney earned a 55-52 win over Gering.
The tournament will wrap up Saturday with all the girls games at Gering High School.
The Scottsbluff and Alliance girls game was close after the first quarter as Alliance led 9-8 over the Bearcats before Burda hit a bucket to put Scottsbluff up after one 10-9.
After that, it was all Scottsbluff as the Bearcats outscored Alliance 26-6 in the second quarter to grab a 36-15 lead at halftime. The third period was just as dominating for Scottsbluff as they outscored Alliance 20-6, including closing out the third period on a 20-0 run to lead 56-31 after three quarters.
Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said his team played well to open the season despite not practicing the week of Thanksgiving.
“I thought it was good for the game,” Bollish said. “We are happy with the results obviously. Felt like a lot of young kids accomplished some things and did some nice stuff. I thought the effort was good and the intensity was good. We lost of conditioning, so we were trying to get the kids back in shape from that. But we are happy with the end result.”
The Bearcats had two players in double figures. Besides Burda’s 22 points, Shae Willats finished with 10 points. Tierra West tallied nine points, while Quincey Johnson had eight. Emma Foote tallied six points.
A big key to Scottsbluff’s win was their intensity on defense and offense. The Bearcats hustled after balls left and right. But, so did Alliance, who battled Scottsbluff on the floor in both teams season opener.
Bollish said this team plays with a lot of intensity.
“We are a very intense team,” he said. “I think they are a hungry team and I think they have a lot of heart. They have a lot to prove. They are athletic and they want to win.”
The Gering and Sidney girls game was also a humdinger. Gering led 15-14 after one period before Sidney outscored Gering 14-8 in the second period to take a 28-23 at halftime. Gering outscored Sidney 29-27 in the second half.
The Chadron and Mitchell girls game was also tight. Chadron held a 9-2 lead over Mitchell after one quarter before the Tigers came back to outscore Chadron 10-7 to trail the Cardinals 16-12 at halftime.
Mitchell came out in the third period to outscore Chadron 17-7 in the third period to lead Chadron 29-25. Chadron came back to take the game, outscoring Mitchell 16-7 in the fourth for the 39-36 win.
Alliance 9 6 6 10 – 31
Scottsbluff 10 26 20 23 – 69
ALLIANCE
Angie Davis 5, Bailey Stark 4, Payten Gibson 1, Keeley Mazanec 4, Haylie Winter 2, Kenna Montes 3, Avah Steggall 4, Shelbee Burke 4, Macala Hood 2, Olivia Knapp 3.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 3, Izzy Wright 2, Tierra West 9, Shae Willats 10, Anna Kelley 4, Emma Foote 6, Jamisynn Howard 5, Payton Burda 22, Quincey Johnson 8.
Sidney 14 14 14 13 – 55
Gering 15 8 15 14 – 52
Chadron 9 7 7 16 – 39
Mitchell 2 10 17 7 — 36
