Scottsbluff girls open season with win in Western Conference Tournament

Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said his team played well to open the season despite not practicing the week of Thanksgiving.

“I thought it was good for the game,” Bollish said. “We are happy with the results obviously. Felt like a lot of young kids accomplished some things and did some nice stuff. I thought the effort was good and the intensity was good. We lost of conditioning, so we were trying to get the kids back in shape from that. But we are happy with the end result.”

The Bearcats had two players in double figures. Besides Burda’s 22 points, Shae Willats finished with 10 points. Tierra West tallied nine points, while Quincey Johnson had eight. Emma Foote tallied six points.

A big key to Scottsbluff’s win was their intensity on defense and offense. The Bearcats hustled after balls left and right. But, so did Alliance, who battled Scottsbluff on the floor in both teams season opener.

Bollish said this team plays with a lot of intensity.

“We are a very intense team,” he said. “I think they are a hungry team and I think they have a lot of heart. They have a lot to prove. They are athletic and they want to win.”