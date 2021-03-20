Scottsbluff girls soccer team shutout Gering 6-0

“I felt like my girls pulled it together the second half and they started to figure out what we were doing,” Prokup said. “We changed a lot and with two years, we have a lot of new blood on the team and we are relearning what we are doing and trusting each other. My defense brought it today and they played really hard and my center back [Brylee Dean] was all over the field. But, we have a lot to learn from this game and I have a positive mindset that we will all figure this out.”

The first half was a battle. Scottsbluff dominated play with nine first-half shots on goal while collecting another 12 in the second half. Gering had one second-half scoring counter.

Larson said he knew that scoring wasn’t going to be easy against Gering’s goalkeeper, Aspen Sheilds, who is the only one with a lot of varsity experience returning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We knew that coming in that Aspen, who is one of the best keepers that I have played against and she is a phenomenal keeper, and I think she kept them in that game in the first half. She was making some great saves. Then I think our depth and our speed started to wear them down a little bit. It is asking a lot from your keeper to stop all those type of shots.”

Prokup lauded the play of Dean and Shields in playing well defensively.