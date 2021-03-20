Scottsbluff girls soccer team shutout Gering 6-0

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls soccer teams faced off at Gering’s Memorial Stadium for their first soccer action since 2019.
Scottsbluff showed a lot of depth in Saturday’s season opener as Ella Foote and Shae Willats each scored twice and the Bearcats scored four goals in the second half to earn a 6-0 win over a young Bulldog squad.
Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said it felt good to be back on the field after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it was a celebration for both teams in that we got to play Scottsbluff/Gering as the opening game,” Larson said. “Everyone got to come out and the weather was great I knew were going to be a little rusty in some areas. I told the girls it will be a good learning game whether we make good plays, bad plays so either way it is a learning experience. I am glad we came out on top and our girls played really, really well. They have been working really hard through the preseason.”
Larson said it was just a great win for his team to get make into the soccer swing of things.
“This was a great win,” he said. “I am just so happy that we got to play. It has been so long and it is like emotional to be back out here.”
Gering coach Natalie Prokup said this was a learning game for her squad, who doesn’t have a whole lot of varsity starting experience back from two years ago.
“I felt like my girls pulled it together the second half and they started to figure out what we were doing,” Prokup said. “We changed a lot and with two years, we have a lot of new blood on the team and we are relearning what we are doing and trusting each other. My defense brought it today and they played really hard and my center back [Brylee Dean] was all over the field. But, we have a lot to learn from this game and I have a positive mindset that we will all figure this out.”
The first half was a battle. Scottsbluff dominated play with nine first-half shots on goal while collecting another 12 in the second half. Gering had one second-half scoring counter.
Larson said he knew that scoring wasn’t going to be easy against Gering’s goalkeeper, Aspen Sheilds, who is the only one with a lot of varsity experience returning.
“We knew that coming in that Aspen, who is one of the best keepers that I have played against and she is a phenomenal keeper, and I think she kept them in that game in the first half. She was making some great saves. Then I think our depth and our speed started to wear them down a little bit. It is asking a lot from your keeper to stop all those type of shots.”
Prokup lauded the play of Dean and Shields in playing well defensively.
“Brylee Dean and Aspen Shields really stepped it up today,” she said. “All the girls pretty much did. All the girls that I had out there, we only had about three returning players. There are girls that never played varsity and a lot of them never played soccer.”
The first half was competitive with plenty of good plays. Emma Foote had the first good scoring chance in hitting the pole with eight minutes gone in the first half. Emma Foote, however, scored the first goal of the game, and season, when she scored with 30:35 in the first half for the 1-0 lead.
Neither team scored again until 15 minutes later when Willats scores with 14:18 left in the opening half. Scottsbluff had another good scoring chance as sophomore Addi Wilson hit the top of the pole and then Emma Foote and Kate Larson missed on shots a minute later as Scottsbluff held a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Kate Larson get the Bearcats on the scoreboard first in the second half when she scored nine minutes into the half for a 3-0 lead.
About five minutes later, Anna Kelley dished the ball off to Ella Foote who scored to make it 4-0.
Gering came then put together a mini run with a scoring opportunity with 14 minutes to play, but Scottsbluff goalkeeper Jessica Schaff snuffed out the goal-scoring chance.
Scottsbluff added another goal with 5 minutes to play in the match when Willats netted her second goal of the match. Ella Foote followed with her second goal off an assist from Kelley to make it 6-0 with 4:20 to play.
Scottsbluff finished with 21 shots on goal while Gering had one. Shields had 10 saves in net while Schaff had one for Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff finished the game with seven corner kicks while Gering had zero.