Scottsbluff girls top Sidney 41-38

SIDNEY – The Scottsbluff girls basketball team hit clutch free throws down the stretch and held Sidney scoreless for the last three minutes in registering a 41-38 win over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon at Sidney High School.
The Bearcats had to battle back from a second-half deficit to get the win and they did it by holding Sidney to just five fourth-quarter points.
Scottsbluff opened a 7-2 lead in the first quarter behind the Bearcat’s first two points from Avery Fox. Scottsbluff led 14-9 after the first period.
The second quarter saw Scottsbluff lead 22-14 before Sidney made a comeback and trailed by two after Morgan Jaggers hit a trey to end the second quarter and the Bearcats ahead 22-20 heading into the locker room.
The third quarter was back and forth with Sidney taking a 28-24 lead before Scottsbluff regained the lead at 29-28. Sidney added to their lead at 33-31 at the end of the third period as Alecca Campbell hit one of two free throws for a 33-31 lead.
Both teams were tied early in the fourth at 34-34. Reese Riddle hit two free throws for a 36-33 Sidney lead. Sidney went up 38-34 with 3:40 to play on two more free throws. Nine seconds later, Anna Kelley buried her only bucket of the night, a 3-pointer, to bring the Bearcats back to one at 38-37. A minute later, Scottsbluff tied the game at 38 as Mariyah Avila hit one of two free throws.
With two minutes to play, Avila put the Bearcats on top with two free throws after she was fouled driving to the bucket. Neither team scored for the next 80 seconds until Avila hit one of two free throws with 40.8 seconds to play for a 41-38 lead.
Scottsbluff had a chance to put the game away but missed two free throws with 16.5 seconds to play. The Red Raiders had a chance to tie the game, but the 3-point shot hit the rim and bounced away giving the Bearcats the win.
Scottsbluff was just six of 12 from the charity stripe but hit the shots when they needed as Avila was 4 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Sidney was 13 of 16 from the line.
Avila and Sabrina Harsh were the only Bearcats in double figures. Avila finished with 12 points while Harsh had 11. Payton Burda tallied seven points while Emma Foote had six.
Sidney was led by Karly Sylvester with eight points followed by Jersie Misagadis with seven. Campbell, Riddle, and Morgan Jaggers each had six points.
Scottsbluff 14 8 9 10 – 41
Sidney 9 11 13 5 נ38
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 12, Avery Fox 2, Anna Kelley 3, Sabrina Harsh 11, Emma Foote 6, Payton Burda 7.
SIDNEY