Scottsbluff girls top Sidney 41-38

SIDNEY – The Scottsbluff girls basketball team hit clutch free throws down the stretch and held Sidney scoreless for the last three minutes in registering a 41-38 win over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon at Sidney High School.

The Bearcats had to battle back from a second-half deficit to get the win and they did it by holding Sidney to just five fourth-quarter points.

Scottsbluff opened a 7-2 lead in the first quarter behind the Bearcat’s first two points from Avery Fox. Scottsbluff led 14-9 after the first period.

The second quarter saw Scottsbluff lead 22-14 before Sidney made a comeback and trailed by two after Morgan Jaggers hit a trey to end the second quarter and the Bearcats ahead 22-20 heading into the locker room.

The third quarter was back and forth with Sidney taking a 28-24 lead before Scottsbluff regained the lead at 29-28. Sidney added to their lead at 33-31 at the end of the third period as Alecca Campbell hit one of two free throws for a 33-31 lead.