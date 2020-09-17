Scottsbluff golfers finish second at North Platte Invite

NORTH PLATTE — The Scottsbluff girls golf team had four golfers finish in the top 10 to claim second place a the North Platte Invite on Thursday, Sept. 17.

In fact, all five of the Bearcat golfers placed in the top 20.

The Bearcats’ Anna Kelley shot an 80 to finish in fourth place after a playoff. Scottsbluff again played well as a team. The Bearcats had three golfers finish in sixth to eighth places.

Freshman Nielli Heinold shot an 81 to end the tournament in sixth place. Emily Krzyzanowski ended seventh with an 84, and Halle Shaddick shot an 86 for eighth place. Haley Holzworth carded a 99 for 14th in the tournament.

As a team, the Bearcats took second with a team score of 331, behind North Platte with a 309. North Platte placed three golfers in the top three spots. Baylee Steele of North Platte won the title with a score of 68. Karsen Morrison took second at 75, and Maya Lashley placed third with a 77.

Sidney’s McKenzie Moore led the Red Raiders with an 8, for a ninth-place finish. Aubree Larson finished 16th with a 113. Abby Steffens golfed a 127.

North Platte Invite

Top 20 Individuals