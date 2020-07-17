With the new school year on the horizon, the Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association is planning on a full slate of fall sports.
Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth said he is hoping to know by the beginning of August if the NSAA is going to push forward with fall sports.
“From my conversations with the people at NSAA, they are planning to go full steam ahead,” he said. “I think the beginning of August is going to be a big, big time (for fall sports).”
Howxworth, though, said that may to be mean the same thing for every member school.
“I think it’s totally unrealistic for us to think that all of our schools are going to have full schedules of games,” he said. “Some teams might be quarantined for exposed (to COVID-19). We might lose a game on a Monday for a Friday game because one of the team’s is not going to be able to play.”
Hoxworth said he hopes that if two teams lose a game because of COVID-19 they would be able play each other, ratr .
There are still some hurdles Nebraska high schools are facing before determining whether there will be a fall sports season.
“Back east, there are a couple of schools that are contemplating no fall sports,” he said. “IF that happens, then there’s possibly a trickle down effect.”
Hoxworth said the decision on fall sports may inevitably come down to each district.
For Scottsbluff’s part, Hoxworth said Scottsbluff High School has had its weight room opened for most of the summer.
“It’s not that we haven’t had some hiccups along the way. We’ve had some exposures that we need to negotiate through. I think with our cleaning and everything else that we’re doing. We have good records. My coaches have done a great job. We’ve been able to get through it. Hopefully, we’ll be able to have (a fall season).”
Right now, Scottsbluff and Gering have football games scheduled against Colorado and Wyoming schools. Whether those games happen or not hasn’t yet been decided, Hoxworth said.
“Coach (Jud) Hall and I were talking about that,” he said. “Those two (Colorado) games are looking sketchy for us right now. Wyoming is contemplating delaying their start. I know Gering is scheduled to play Torrington in week one. There are going to be some games that are going to be in jeopardy of being lost. We have a meeting with NSAA in Alliance next week to talk specifically about football. I think we will have some answers.”
Hoxworth said the fall season will definitely have a different look to it.
“I know we have people in our community that are very supportive of our teams and we’re very thankful of that, and that’s true of all of our communities,” Hoxworth said. “People out here support our kids, and it is going to look a little bit different (this year), to some degree.
Right now, I’m hearing that we are moving forward and what it’s going to look like for each school is probably going to be different.”
