Scottsbluff looking for back-to-back titles; Gering's Schlaepfer excited to play at home

The Class B State Golf Championships tee off at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on Monday and the Scottsbluff Bearcats are aiming for back-to-back titles.
Action tees off at 9 a.m. at Monument Shadows with the last golfers teeing off at 10:50 a.m. The tournament continues Tuesday.
It is the first year of a three-year commitment of state being held in the Panhandle. Gering hosts the tournament this year and Scotts Bluff Country Club next year. The third year is undecided.
Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said his team is ready to compete.
“I think the girls are ready to go and I feel like they are confident. I think they are excited and this is a great opportunity to play in the Panhandle,” Ehler said. “They should be proud and they have worked hard and it was one of the goals to finish the season with.”
Ehler said it is great to be golfing at home for a state title.
“Most of them have played Gering at least a few times and it definitely isn’t like it is brand new course,” Ehler said. “We have had some kids that have played pretty good there before. We are confident and we certainly happy to have it in the Panhandle. That is absolutely awesome and it is great for our community and I hope they follow and I hope all the girls around here can show everyone their skills on a golf course.”
The weather on Monday is questionable with predicted windy conditions, but the temperatures should be warming to the low 70s, Ehler said.
Gering senior Madi Schlaepfer, who finished second at the district tournament, is excited that she gets to finish out her high school career on her home course.
“Being able to compete at my home course for state golf is a blessing,” she said. “Not many events at all, if any, get to come to western Nebraska to compete. Getting this opportunity is awesome!”
Western Nebraska will be well-represented at state. Scottsbluff enters the tournament after winning the Class B-4 title by 96 strokes over second-place Gering with Alliance, who finished third.
The Bearcats are hoping for a repeat state title. Scottsbluff is gong for their ninth overall state golf title, which would be a Class B record. All the state titles have come since 2003.
Ehler said anything is possible. He is also looking at other schools that could win state.
“There are a lot of strong players who will play real good,” he said. “I thank as a package from what we have seen score-wise, there are a couple schools. Of course there is Omaha Duchesne, who Is tied with eight state championships with us. They always compete really well. You also have Elkhorn North, who has two really strong golfers, their one and two golfers in the Karmazin girls. They are real good players. Elkhorn North is a new school and we are excited to play against them and Omaha Duchesne is a powerhouse. But, we are not going to play against them. We are going to play against the course and score and add up the team total. We are just going to have fun with it. Everyone is going to be out there battling together and we are going to come in together as a team and try to smile no matter how we played.”
For his team to do well and repeat as state champs and win a record ninth state title, Ehler said it would mean a lot. But, they are just going to worry about their game.
“Probably a lot considering last year when we started the season we had so far to go we would have never thought this was possible,” he said. “The girls continue to work hard and they improved fast. They are talented kids and they enjoy the game of golf. They know what is up for stack and they are excited to try to give it a whirl. Again, the only thing we want to be thinking about is having fun, playing one shot at a time, and we are going to add up 18 numbers at the end and hopefully it works out. But, there is a lot on the line and we had a lot of goals to start the year and all these girls practice with a purpose because of the moments like this.”
Schlaepfer’s focus on her own course is playing each shot.
“I believe that we just need to focus and play shot by shot,” she said. “We know that we just have room to improve. We are going to go out, relax and have fun.”
All three local teams competing have talented golfers. The Bearcats talented group teeing off Monday, led by their top two golfers all season junior Emily Krzyzanowski and sophomore Anna Kelley. Kelley tees off at 10:40 a.m. while Krzyzanowski tees off at 10:30. Other members of the Scottsbluff team include freshman Nielli Heinold, and seniors Halle Shaddick, and Haley Holzworth.
Gering, who finished second at last year’s state meet to Scottsbluff, will be led by Schlaepfer, who tees off at 10:40 a.m. along with Kelley and Elkhorn North’s Emily Karmazin.
Gering’s other golfers include Tayber Meyer, who tees off at 9 a.m., along with Monae Castro-Saenz, Madison Mumm and Cerelia Barrios.
Alliance is also sending their entire team to state. The Alliance team will be led by Julia Wilson along with Regan Lambert, Julia Carlson and Morgan Young.
Chadron has just one competitor at state in Madeline Pelton, who qualified as an individual. Pelton tees off at 9:30 a.m.
Schlaepfer said she is just excited to golf in front of the home crowd one last time.
“My focus at state is going to be to just play golf,” she said. “It is going to be an experience in itself playing in front of a “home crowd”. I just would like to play to the best of my ability.”
