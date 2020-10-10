Scottsbluff looking for back-to-back titles; Gering's Schlaepfer excited to play at home

“There are a lot of strong players who will play real good,” he said. “I thank as a package from what we have seen score-wise, there are a couple schools. Of course there is Omaha Duchesne, who Is tied with eight state championships with us. They always compete really well. You also have Elkhorn North, who has two really strong golfers, their one and two golfers in the Karmazin girls. They are real good players. Elkhorn North is a new school and we are excited to play against them and Omaha Duchesne is a powerhouse. But, we are not going to play against them. We are going to play against the course and score and add up the team total. We are just going to have fun with it. Everyone is going to be out there battling together and we are going to come in together as a team and try to smile no matter how we played.”