Scottsbluff, Morrill football players sign letters of intent

It was a big day for area football players on Wednesday, Feb. 3 during National Signing Day as four area players inked to continue playing football at the collegiate level.
Signing day started as Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue signed to continue playing at Chadron State College.
Next in line was three Scottsbluff defensive lineman who all made their decisions public. One Bearcat will be teammates with Guerue at Chadron State College when Tyler Smith signed with the Eagles.
Nick Maag will be facing Smith and Guerue after signing to continue playing at South Dakota School of Mines.
Then, Tony Mokeac put his signature on the dotted line as he is taking a different approach for collegiate football, signing with one of the top junior college programs in the nation where he will become a part of the Iowa Western Community College Reiver program.
Mokeac said signing with Iowa Western to continue playing football is a big deal to him and he will be able to grow and move onto to a higher level.
“It is a big accomplishment for me,” he said. “I have always been talked down on as a person, and it is a big accomplishment for me.”
Mokeac stepped up his play this year as a senior and the coaches at IWCC took notice. Mokeac also took notice of the football training facilities in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“Just their program and facilities stood out and when I went there, it felt like home,” he said. “I felt it was the right place to be.”
Maag is also headed a little farther from home as he will be four hours away in Rapid City, South Dakota, when he enrolls at South Dakota School of Mines.
Maag picked Mines because it is the perfect fit for him for academics and athletics.
“One thing I found important in my future school was having the academic and athletic portions of equal margins,” Maag, who is split between majoring in chemical or mechanical engineering, said. “I thought South Dakota School of Mines had a fantastic academic program as well as an up-and-coming athletic program.”
Maag said getting the chance to play collegiately is a lifelong dream.
“It will really be great [playing college football],” he said. “I really enjoy the camaraderie that we have with football and being able to play football with these guys that you have been playing with for years and to finally make something of it.”
Maag said he already has his future at School of Mines mapped out.
“My plans up there is to take a redshirt my first year and, hopefully, get ready to succeed later on in order to get academically and physically better, so when I do finally go onto the field for the Hardrockers, I will be able to succeed and be a dominant force,” he said.
Tyler Smith is the third member of the Bearcat football family to head to the collegiate level. Smith, who played both sides of the ball. Smith said going to Chadron State was an easy decision for him because it was close to home.
“Honestly, it was just the coaching staff,” Smith said. “It was a great first connection with those guys. I couldn’t pass up the facilities. They were some of the better ones that I have seen. That was my decision right there.”
Playing college football was something he couldn’t pass up either when he heads 90 minutes north to Chadron.
“It is a great plus (it is close to home),” he said. “It is just far enough to get away from things a little bit but it’s great to know I can come home on the weekend and watch some Bearcat football.”
Smith was a center for the Bearcats but got to play defense last fall. He was excited to finally get to play some defense.
“It was the kind of transition I have been waiting for,” Smith said. “I have been wanting to play some defense for a while. I got my chance and I didn’t pass it up.”
Smith will have some familiar faces up there his first year as he will join Morrill’s Guerue where the two will probably be roommates.
Guerue said it is definitely exciting to be playing football in college. His decision came down to two schools – Black Hills State and Chadron State – and the Eagles won out.
“I was fortunate enough to get a lot of scholarship offers from other schools and it came down to Chadron and Black Hills State,” Guerue said. “I went up to a game a few months ago and I just liked the atmosphere up there and that led me to my decision.”
And, to get a chance to play collegiately, following in his older sisters who also signed to play college sports is fantastic. His twin sister, Illycia, was born 10 minutes before Isaiah. Isaiah said he picked his future college on his own, but did go to them for advice. Illycia signed in November to continue her basketball career at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
“I figured it out on my own, but I had to go to them for some stuff,” he said. “It definitely is exciting (to be playing collegiately). It has always been a big goal of mine to play football especially at the collegiate level and just making it there just means a lot to me.”
And signing to go to Chadron will be closer to home compared to his sister.
“It definitely is a big plus (staying close to home),” he said. “That is why it came down to those two schools because I wanted to be close but not too close. I felt like Chadron was the fit for me.”
Of the four football players that signed on national signing day, three of them were selected to the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Guerue was one of them along with Scottsbluff’s Mokeac and Maag. The other area player selected to the Shrine Bowl was Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo.
Guerue said it is an honor to be selected to compete against some of the state’s best football players.
“I am definitely going to try to stand out (at the Shrine bowl),” Guerue said. “Coming from a small school is pretty cool I got to make it up there and it will give me a chance to play with people I will be playing with next year of Nebraska’s best.”
Guerue said he really improved as a football player under first-year coach Skyler Ferguson, who played high school ball for Gering.
“I will remember definitely this year along with having a new coach in Coach Ferguson,” Guerue said. “He showed me a lot in just this year. He showed me new things to work on and get better at. If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here.”
Ferguson said Guerue will be a perfect player for the Eagles. Ferguson said his effort and his work ethic will be keys when he goes up north.
“Effort because when he is on the game or practice field, he will give you 100 percent,” he said. “We talked about when you go to college, you will have guys just as good as you if not better and you will have to put in effort every time in practice or game. He will be ready.”
These four signings are some of the best in the Panhandle. The Scottsbluff players said they have plenty of memories during their time at Scottsbluff and are grateful for their two head coaches in Joe Benson and Jud Hall.
Maag said it was great to play for Hall and Benson.
“It has been a great opportunity to play under two fantastic head coaches from my first varsity season under Coach Benson, where I wasn’t sure of what I was going to do my sophomore year, to really realize that my junior and senior year underneath Coach Hall,” he said. “I just would like to thank all the coaching staff and the members of my football team that I was able to play with since the third grade.
Coach Hall added that all three seniors were great leaders and will do well at the collegiate level.
Hall said Mokeac is going to a program that is stellar and the Reiver’s coaching staff will like Mokeac work ethic.
“He definitely will bring a love to the game. There are people that like football and there is people that love football and he is one of those kids that loves football,” Hall said. “He loves the competition aspect of It so I think they will get that every day Tony steps on the practice field and the game field. He is a kid that loves football and will compete at a high level.
“There is no limit right now for him. Iowa Western is a top program at the JUCO level. Year in and year out they put guys at the top four-year schools across the nation. Tony has every door open to him. He will go in there and I know he will work hard, I know he will take coaching, whatever the goals are that Tony wants to go after they are definitely attainable for him.”
Mokeac said he wouldn’t be the player he is today if not for the coaching staff at Scottsbluff.
“They were very important to me to help me become the player I am today and helped me lead to my success,” he said. “I want to just keep pushing hard and never give up.”
Smith said his memories of playing for Scottsbluff are plenty.
“It has been a blessing to have so many coaches to teach me how to be a better person and athlete,” Smith said. “So I am very thankful for that.”
Smith’s memories of his Bearcat playing days include playing with so many talented players, which made him better.
“It is pretty awesome to watch [the older Bearcat teammates] and it definitely improved my game of how to compete and try to compete with some of those fantastic athletes,” Smith said. “It [playing college football] is pretty special to me. It has been in my mind ever since I started playing, so being able to prove I can do it is pretty awesome.”
Maag’s memories of Scottsbluff football are playing in the state championships and how good those Bearcat teams were.
“I think what stands out most is for two years in a row we were able to be dominate on the field and were able to go on to the highest level of high school football for Class B,” Maag said. “We were able to make it all the way to the state championships even though we didn’t win. We were able to play every single game those seasons and were able to fight and pull games out that we were not winning the first half.”
The other thing that stands out for Maag is playing alongside all the talent at Scottsbluff, which helped define him as an athlete.
“One of the great things with having people with talent surround you and having a great football program is that you know the person next to you has been working for years to be able to fight with you and able to beat the guy across from you,” Maag said. “With talent it does help with the level of hard work and how well you are coached shines through in the end.”