Scottsbluff, Morrill football players sign letters of intent

Mokeac said he wouldn’t be the player he is today if not for the coaching staff at Scottsbluff.

“They were very important to me to help me become the player I am today and helped me lead to my success,” he said. “I want to just keep pushing hard and never give up.”

Smith said his memories of playing for Scottsbluff are plenty.

“It has been a blessing to have so many coaches to teach me how to be a better person and athlete,” Smith said. “So I am very thankful for that.”

Smith’s memories of his Bearcat playing days include playing with so many talented players, which made him better.

“It is pretty awesome to watch [the older Bearcat teammates] and it definitely improved my game of how to compete and try to compete with some of those fantastic athletes,” Smith said. “It [playing college football] is pretty special to me. It has been in my mind ever since I started playing, so being able to prove I can do it is pretty awesome.”

Maag’s memories of Scottsbluff football are playing in the state championships and how good those Bearcat teams were.