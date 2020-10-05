Scottsbluff one win from sub-district title

The Scottsbluff softball team is one win away from capturing a sub-district championship after two wins Monday in the Class B, Sub-district 10 tournament at Scottsbluff.
The Bearcats opened the day with a 13-0 win over Alliance and then advanced to Tuesday’s title game at 2 p.m. with a 9-6 win over Gering. Gering and Chadron will play Tuesday at noon in an elimination game with the winner advancing to play Scottsbluff. Gering and Chadron will need to beat Scottsbluff twice to win the title.
Gering opened the tournament with a come-from-behind seventh inning win over Chadron. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the final at bat, including a walk-off single by Nickie Todd for the 7-6 win. Chadron then dropped an elimination game against Alliance and the Cardinals scored four seventh inning runs to top Alliance 11-6.
Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said it was a good day for his Bearcats.
“I think we played really well today,” Fox said. “The first game we did our job and beat Alliance. I told the girls let’s not play flat, lets come out and play well. I thought the girls did a good job against Alliance. I knew we were going to have moments of trial against Gering and they would want to beat us. I thought we overcame everything we needed to do to win that game.”
The big key in the Scottsbluff win over Gering was the Bearcats first three batters, Brady Laucomer, Mariyah Avila, and Avery Fox. Those three combined for eight of the 11 hits and scored six of the nine runs. Laucomer finished the game 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Fox had three RBIs and Avila scored two runs.
“You can quote me on this and I will take those top three to four girls at the top of the order and I told them I will take you guys over anybody else’s top of the lineup to come through,” Fox said. “I told them again today at the beginning of the seventh inning and they came out and did their jobs. Brady does what she has been doing all year and gets a triple, Mariyah puts the ball into play, and Avery always seems like she is getting an RBI. That is what we do. I will take those first three or four batters in my lineup over anybody.”
The three also combined for eight of the team’s 12 steals in the game, which the Bearcats broke a 20-plus state record, notching their 208th stolen base. The previous best was 206 set by Beatrice in 1994.
“I congratulated all the girls today,” Fox said. “Today we broke the state record of stolen bases with 208. We run the bases and we are aggressive.”
Gering coach Tim Gonzales said his team came together and just came up short against Scottsbluff.
“We had a first inning against Scottsbluff where they were scoring on their small-ball game, which they are good at,” Gonzales said. “Then we got it shut down. I tip my hat to them, they played a good game. We were trying to power through and come back and hopefully we will have a good day tomorrow.”
The winner’s bracket final was close throughout. Both teams plated two runs in the first inning. Scottsbluff then scored three runs in the second on just two hits – singles from Laucomer and Avila. Avila also scored as she stole home on a throw back to the pitcher. Scottsbluff led 5-2.
Scottsbluff scored another run in the fourth to grab a 6-2 lead. That was when Gering made a comeback, scoring three runs in the fifth on two hits – singles by Liz Wiese and Gianna Aguliar. Aguliar’s single scored Madi Walker and Brylee Dean to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Gering’s defense stepped up in the sixth as they got Scottsbluff out 1-2-3 including Maddy Wiese’s eighth and ninth strikeouts of the game. Gering couldn’t get any runs in the sixth either setting up the seventh.
Scottsbluff’s Laucomer led off the seventh with a triple and scores on a sacrifice fly by Avery Fox for one run. Taryn Spady then singles on a bunt. Avila comes in to score on a Reagan Churchill sacrifice and then Spady scores on a Sasha Paez single for the 9-5 lead.
Maddy Wiese led off Gering’s seventh with a double but was called out in a pickle between third and home on a Todd grounder. Todd came in to score Gering’s sixth run on an Aguliar triple, but Avery Fox picked up her fifth strikeout from the circle to end the game.
Both teams had clutch hits. Scottsbluff outhit Gering 11-8. The Bearcats were led by Laucomer, Avila and Fox. Gering was led by Maddy Wiese with three hits, including a double. Aguliar had two hits with a triple and three RBIs, while Dean had a double with two RBIs.
Maddy Wiese and Avery Fox were dueling it out in the circle. Wiese struck out nine and walked three in allowing nine earned runs. Fox struck out five and walked two in allowing just two earned runs.
Scottsbluff will look to punch their ticket into the district finals with just one win on Tuesday. The Bearcats are also in line to host a district final game on Saturday.
‘We are excited, and I tell the girls we do our job and take care of us,” Fox said. “If we take care of us, good things will happen. That is what I have been preaching with my coaches. My assistant coaches have done a great job of doing that too. We don’t worry about anybody else, we just take care of us. I am very proud of them.”
Gonzales said his team need to come ready to play on Tuesday. Gering needs to win three straight for the automatic berth.
“Anything can happen,” Gonzales said. “Districts are odd and I have seen some crazy stuff. So, we are hoping to power through this and to be in the championship again tomorrow.”
Alliance 000 – 0 20 0
Scottsbluff (11)2x – 13 11 0
WP – Kymber Shallenberger; LP – Peyton Gibson
2B – Scottsbluff (Sasha Paez).
3B – Scottsbluff (Mariah Avila).
HR – Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila).
Chadron 002 022 0 – 6 6 2
Gering 011 100 4 – 7 7 5
WP – Sarah Wiese; LP – Maci Rutledge.
2B – Gering (Brylee Dean, Sarah Wiese).
3B – Chadron (Kadence Wild).
HR – Gering (Maddy Wiese).
Chadron 121 003 4 – 11 11 3
Alliance 011 400 0 – 6 7 2
WP – Maci Rutledge; LP – Peyton Gibson.
2B – Chadron (Josie Downing 2, Maci Rutledge); Alliance (Valeria Carrilo, Morgan Moomey, Ciara Hudson).
3B – Chadron (Kadence Wild).
Scottsbluff 230 100 3 – 9 11 3
Gering 200 030 1 – 6 8 1
WP – Avery Fox; LP – Maddy Wiese.
2B – Scottsbluff (Brady Laucomer), Gering (Maddy Wiese, Brylee Dean).
3B – Scottsbluff (Brady Laucomer), Gering (Gianna Aguliar).
