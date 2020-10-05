Scottsbluff one win from sub-district title

“You can quote me on this and I will take those top three to four girls at the top of the order and I told them I will take you guys over anybody else’s top of the lineup to come through,” Fox said. “I told them again today at the beginning of the seventh inning and they came out and did their jobs. Brady does what she has been doing all year and gets a triple, Mariyah puts the ball into play, and Avery always seems like she is getting an RBI. That is what we do. I will take those first three or four batters in my lineup over anybody.”

The three also combined for eight of the team’s 12 steals in the game, which the Bearcats broke a 20-plus state record, notching their 208th stolen base. The previous best was 206 set by Beatrice in 1994.

“I congratulated all the girls today,” Fox said. “Today we broke the state record of stolen bases with 208. We run the bases and we are aggressive.”

Gering coach Tim Gonzales said his team came together and just came up short against Scottsbluff.

“We had a first inning against Scottsbluff where they were scoring on their small-ball game, which they are good at,” Gonzales said. “Then we got it shut down. I tip my hat to them, they played a good game. We were trying to power through and come back and hopefully we will have a good day tomorrow.”