Scottsbluff’s Avery Fox helps lead the softball team to district final

Scottsbluff’s Avery Fox wasn’t sure what to expect after transferring for her senior year of softball.
“I was expecting the season to be more of a growing season,” she said. “I had high expectations for me coming in, and for the team, but I knew where they were last year. Throughout the season, beginning with practices, I saw they we have the potential (to be a good team), so everybody set high expectations.”
Fox, though, wasn’t completely unfamiliar with her Bearcat teammates. Fox has played with Brady Laucomer and Mariyah Avila in the past, and also played against them and others on the team, she said.
“The first day I was in the shadows, but I fit in perfectly,” she said.
The team has seen a huge amount of success this season, and a large part of that is the team’s style of play. Dan Fox, Avery’s father, took over the head coaching position at the beginning of the season and completely changed the culture. Installing a more aggressive style of play.
“That’s been our motto all year, being aggressive, not just on the defensive side, but on the sticks and the base running as well.” Dan Fox said. “That’s our mindset, be aggressive in everything we do. Don’t be afraid. If you make a mistake, oh well.”
The team’s aggressiveness on the base paths helped the Bearcats rack up 219 stolen bases, so far, this season, a new Class B record.
Fox credits the team’s aggressiveness for their success.
“(The aggressiveness) helps stealing bases because it puts runners in scoring position,” she said.
Fox, though, said she wasn’t aware the team was even closing in on the Class B record until late in the season.
“I didn’t even know anything about the stolen bases (record) until a few weeks ago,” she said. “(The coaches) told us we were so close. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was really exciting.”
Though it wasn’t the team’s goal at the start of the season, Fox said it was a great experience.
“I never though I would get the chance (to play on a team that set records),” she said. “Setting a record my senior year means everything.”
The team’s success also means a lot to her. Coming into the season she was unsure of how good they would be.
“I didn’t honestly think we would have this much success, but I knew what were capable of,” she said.
Fox has also had a lot of personal success this season. Fox has a .413 batting average with two home runs, and was second on the team in stolen bases behind Avila.
Between the team’s success and its camaraderie, Fox said this is the most fun she has had playing softball.
“I feel like everybody gets along. Some teams I’ve been on haven’t. There was a little bit of bumping heads, whereas this team gets along, and it’s just so fun to be around,” she said.
Fox and her teammates will get their chance to keep their season going when they take on Seward Friday, Oct. 9 in the B-7 District Final. The host site and start time for the first game in the best of three series has not yet been announced.
