Scottsbluff’s Avery Fox helps lead the softball team to district final

Scottsbluff’s Avery Fox wasn’t sure what to expect after transferring for her senior year of softball.

“I was expecting the season to be more of a growing season,” she said. “I had high expectations for me coming in, and for the team, but I knew where they were last year. Throughout the season, beginning with practices, I saw they we have the potential (to be a good team), so everybody set high expectations.”

Fox, though, wasn’t completely unfamiliar with her Bearcat teammates. Fox has played with Brady Laucomer and Mariyah Avila in the past, and also played against them and others on the team, she said.

“The first day I was in the shadows, but I fit in perfectly,” she said.

The team has seen a huge amount of success this season, and a large part of that is the team’s style of play. Dan Fox, Avery’s father, took over the head coaching position at the beginning of the season and completely changed the culture. Installing a more aggressive style of play.

“That’s been our motto all year, being aggressive, not just on the defensive side, but on the sticks and the base running as well.” Dan Fox said. “That’s our mindset, be aggressive in everything we do. Don’t be afraid. If you make a mistake, oh well.”