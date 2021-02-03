Scottsbluff’s Avery Fox signs with NJC softball

Avery Fox transferred to Scottsbluff to play for her dad, Dan Fox, who was named the head softball coach this summer. It was a move that she embraced as she got to play her favorite sport in high school.
At Torrington, Fox was a standout volleyball and basketball player. The move to Scottsbluff showcased her talent in the sport that she dearly loves as a vital member of a Bearcat softball team that advanced to the district finals.
Now, Fox will get to continue her softball career after signing to play for Northeastern Junior College after signing her letter of intent last week.
Fox said she is thrilled to be playing college softball and NJC was an easy decision for her over some other colleges.
“I am super excited that I get to continue playing,” Fox said. “Not many athletes get to say they get to choose a school that they get to play at. I got to choose it. It is crazy to believe but I am excited.”
The decision to attend NJC was easy once she made the visit to Sterling, Colorado.
“One of the reasons I choose NJC was because of the campus,” she said. “It is a smaller campus like I am used to and it wouldn’t too overwhelming. The coaches really made me feel like home. I see what they do with their team; they have team dinners constantly and do so many activities, and once I stepped on it was this is where I want to go.”
Fox only played one season for the Bearcat softball team and she was part of a very successful softball team. She said the support that she received from her teammates at her former school, Torrington, and then her new teammates made the decision a positive one.
“It was difficult at first, I am not going to lie,” she said. “I was regretting my decision throughout the first few weeks. ‘Did I make the right decisions or not?’ But, having the support from both sides helped me make the transition easier. My friends from Torrington supported me. They said, ‘Go; make your dreams come true. Go play high school softball.’ Then, coming in, they [Scottsbluff softball players] really took me in and so did my basketball team.”
Scottsbluff had a lot of success on the diamond this past season, finishing with an astonishing 28-9 record before falling to Seward in the district finals for a berth to state.
Fox was one of those players that one could describe as a utility player. Fox was a key pitcher for the Bearcats, finishing with a 12-8 record and a 1.71 earned run average with 76 strikeouts, but she was also capable of playing different positions on the infield and outfield.
Fox finished her only year on the softball team with a .505 batting average with seven doubles, four triples, and two home runs. She had 49 RBIs and 44 runs scored. Plus, she only struck out four times in 112 plate appearances.
Fox said her high school season was definitely fun.
“It was really fun,” she said. “Starting the year, we just all clicked with each other and there was no conflict which is nice. That makes your team go farther and move on to the potential state tournament, which is what almost happened. There was never a dull moment on the field. We would just dancing before the game. It was just nice.”
Scottsbluff softball coach Dan Fox said what his daughter brought to the team was leadership and the ability to play anyplace when asked to. He said NJC is getting a player that will do anything for the team.
“I talked to the coaches a little bit. They are excited for her,” she said. “They are losing an all-American player in the infield. I think they are excited to have her because she is a good stick, she is a good defensive player, and she is an all-around good player. I think they can use her for a lot of different things. Wherever they want her, she will do it. If you tell her to go catch, she will go catch. Tell her to play leftfield, she will play leftfield.”
Coach Fox added that it will be different not coaching his daughter, but at least he can go and watch her play.
“When we go home at night, we won’t argue as much, but we actually had a pretty good relationship with that,” he said. “I will miss her leadership. Avery is one of those players that she is coachable to a coach’s dream. She just likes to play, but her leadership is huge and with her experience. Just to watch her grow was amazing. She is a great kid.”
For Avery Fox, she embraced the change from Torrington and to Scottsbluff and appreciated all her teammates. So, when graduation time comes in May, Fox will be ready to start a new chapter in her softball playing career, a sport that she played since she was four years old.
“I love being around my teammates,” she said. “It is a friendship thing in building bonds with people because then you can lean on them for support for school. It is growing mentally as a player to be stronger for any sport that I do.
“[When I leave high school] I will have a lot of memories, but it will also be hard to in life until we experience it. I am excited for it. I am ready for the challenges.”
After NJC, Fox is hoping to continue playing at a four-year school. For now, she will play softball at NJC and work on her major, which is in the medical field for physical therapy and radiology.