Scottsbluff’s Avery Fox signs with NJC softball

Fox said her high school season was definitely fun.

“It was really fun,” she said. “Starting the year, we just all clicked with each other and there was no conflict which is nice. That makes your team go farther and move on to the potential state tournament, which is what almost happened. There was never a dull moment on the field. We would just dancing before the game. It was just nice.”

Scottsbluff softball coach Dan Fox said what his daughter brought to the team was leadership and the ability to play anyplace when asked to. He said NJC is getting a player that will do anything for the team.

“I talked to the coaches a little bit. They are excited for her,” she said. “They are losing an all-American player in the infield. I think they are excited to have her because she is a good stick, she is a good defensive player, and she is an all-around good player. I think they can use her for a lot of different things. Wherever they want her, she will do it. If you tell her to go catch, she will go catch. Tell her to play leftfield, she will play leftfield.”

Coach Fox added that it will be different not coaching his daughter, but at least he can go and watch her play.