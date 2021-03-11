Scottsbluff’s Bruner headed to Chadron State for track and field

James Bruner has been a three-sport athlete at Scottsbluff and has shined in all three sports.
The question facing Bruner was what his college plans would be.
It was a pretty easy decision, he said. Bruner signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Chadron State College.
“I only wanted to focus on what I was best at, and I decided it was track,” Bruner said. “I enjoy football and basketball, but track was the sport I wanted to go in.”
His decision to attend Chadron State was also an easy decision.
“My talks with them started around December and then I visited up there in January,” he said. “I felt like they were really welcoming. I met their whole team and they were super nice. The confidence that (Coach Riley Northrup) had in me was very much appreciated. I decided it was the right place for me.”
Bruner is excited to get even better at Chadron State and is eager to make a difference for the program.
“That was a big part of it,” Bruner said. “He was super proud to have me on the team and told me I could be a huge part of the success in the future and the rebuilding of it will be huge with me.”
Scottsbluff track and field coach Shelby Aaberg said Chadron State is getting a diamond in the rough.
“With COVID setting us back last season and not having a season in 2020, we are really excited for James’ potential this season. He has gotten stronger and added more to his vertical leap which will translate to the high jump,” Aaberg said. “Coach Northrup at Chadron State is just getting a diamond in the rough. Not only is James a great competitor, he is a three-sport athlete. Our coaching staff here along with the other coaches take it very seriously for kids to be involved in different things. James not only gets it done on the football field, on the basketball court and the track, but he is also an outstanding student. Not only is Coach Northrup getting a kid that can contribute points at a meet, but he is getting a kid that knows how to do it in the classroom and make his teammates better. This will be a great fit for him and we look forward to enjoying his senior season with him and see what he can do.”
Bruner has only been able to compete in track and field his freshman and sophomore years because last year’s season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His freshman year, he started the season by jumping 5-feet, 8-inches in the high jump to take fourth at the Binfield Invitaional. By the end of the year, Bruner hit the 6-foot mark at districts. His sophomore year saw Bruner get a personal best winning leap of 6-3 at Western Conference in 2019. Bruner also had a personal best jump in the long jump of 19-10 1/4 and a personal-best triple jump of 37-9.
Bruner said he can’t wait to get his senior season started.
“I am super excited for this season and what it has to offer,” he said. “I am ready to go jump and show the coaches what I can do.”
Bruner said a big reason for his athletic success goes to the coaches he has had at Scottsbluff High School from football to basketball to track and field.
“They (the Bearcat coaches) are super important in my live,” he said. “They are people I can come to whether if it is for school or my personal life. I think it will be the same in the future. I will be able to come back and talk to these guys and I am sure they will enjoy it, too.”
By Bruner heading to Chadron, he will also be following in older brother Noah’s footsteps. Noah attends Chadron State is slated to graduate in May. Bruner said it will be hard to leave Scottsbluff, but he is proud to be a part of a successful Bearcat athletic program and looking for the same things at Chadron State.
“The school and the success following it is huge to be a part of,” he said. “And to be a part of it is huge for my college success, too.”