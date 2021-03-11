Scottsbluff’s Bruner headed to Chadron State for track and field

“With COVID setting us back last season and not having a season in 2020, we are really excited for James’ potential this season. He has gotten stronger and added more to his vertical leap which will translate to the high jump,” Aaberg said. “Coach Northrup at Chadron State is just getting a diamond in the rough. Not only is James a great competitor, he is a three-sport athlete. Our coaching staff here along with the other coaches take it very seriously for kids to be involved in different things. James not only gets it done on the football field, on the basketball court and the track, but he is also an outstanding student. Not only is Coach Northrup getting a kid that can contribute points at a meet, but he is getting a kid that knows how to do it in the classroom and make his teammates better. This will be a great fit for him and we look forward to enjoying his senior season with him and see what he can do.”