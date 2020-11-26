Scottsbluff’s Foote headed to Hastings

Scottsbluff’s Emma Foote didn’t have to worry about where she would play collegiate volleyball entering her senior season.
Foote got an offer to play volleyball at Hastings College over the summer, said she is excited to become a Bronco.
“I went to a camp in Hastings this summer, and I really hit it off with coach (Alexandra) Allard,” Foote said. “She is super competitive and knows a ton about volleyball.”
Volleyball wasn’t the only sport she was looking at playing at the college level, but her love of volleyball grew deeper.
“Volleyball was my number one pick,” she said. “I used to want to play soccer, but I really developed a love for volleyball throughout high school.”
Just getting that chance to play in college is making Foote happy.
“I am super excited that I get to continue playing,” she said. “It’s definitely a privilege, and not a lot of players get to do this. I’ve worked extremely hard, and this is just one of those things where I feel like it’s paid off.”
Foote had a strong senior season on the volleyball court as did the entire Bearcat team where they fell one win short of a district finals appearance. Scottsbluff opened the season with a win over Sidney and then a month later, topped Gering during the regular season.
“This year was super fun, and, obviously, I wish it would’ve ended differently,” Foote said. “We definitely saw huge improvements through the year and learned a ton of valuable lessons.”
Foote, in two seasons at Scottsbluff, finished with 290 kills, 72 blocks, 346 digs, and 43 aces. This past fall, she had 183 kills and 190 digs.
“I’ve definitely improved throughout these past six years of playing volleyball,” she said. “I owe a lot of that to time spent in the weight room.”
Foote played all six rotations on the court.
“I did play both front and back row this year,” she said. “Throughout high school, I played many positions such as middle back, outside hitter, right side, and even my junior year I set. I’ve really tried to focus on my versatility as a volleyball player.”
Her athleticism isn’t limited to just volleyball, either. She also competes in basketball and soccer. She is excited to be practicing basketball right now and expects the Bearcats to make a return trip to state.
“I definitely am playing this year,” Foote said. “The team is looking good so far. We have high expectations going into this season and the goal is to make it even further in the state tournament than we did last year.”
Then, Foote will put her best foot forward in her final soccer season in the spring. Last year, she didn’t get to play soccer as a junior after season was canceled due to COVID-19.
With the pandemic, a lot of colleges are changing how they are recruiting. Foote said the pandemic really didn’t affect her.
“Actually, it ended up working out great,” she said. “I know for a lot of kids this year it was really difficult, but I got the privilege to go to camp in July and just got the offer then.”
So far her senior class has four athletes that are committed to going on to play in college.
Besides Foote, softball players Avery Fox and Maddy Johnson will be playing at Northeastern Junior College and Western Nebraska Community College respectively, and Paul Garcia signed to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.
Foote is excited for her classmates that will be playing in college.
“I’m super excited for my classmates,” Foote said. “I think it just goes to show how tough my class is. This year has definitely not been an easy one but that isn’t stopping this year’s seniors from reaching their goals to play college athletics.”
Foote is planning on looking at becoming a speech pathologist.
“I know there’s a major demand for that job as of now,” she said. “I also am interested in elementary education as well.”
Her advice to the younger athletes is simple, school comes first.
“My advice to younger student-athletes would just be to keep your priorities straight,” she said. “School comes first and then your sports.”
