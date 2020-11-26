Scottsbluff’s Foote headed to Hastings

“This year was super fun, and, obviously, I wish it would’ve ended differently,” Foote said. “We definitely saw huge improvements through the year and learned a ton of valuable lessons.”

Foote, in two seasons at Scottsbluff, finished with 290 kills, 72 blocks, 346 digs, and 43 aces. This past fall, she had 183 kills and 190 digs.

“I’ve definitely improved throughout these past six years of playing volleyball,” she said. “I owe a lot of that to time spent in the weight room.”

Foote played all six rotations on the court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I did play both front and back row this year,” she said. “Throughout high school, I played many positions such as middle back, outside hitter, right side, and even my junior year I set. I’ve really tried to focus on my versatility as a volleyball player.”

Her athleticism isn’t limited to just volleyball, either. She also competes in basketball and soccer. She is excited to be practicing basketball right now and expects the Bearcats to make a return trip to state.

“I definitely am playing this year,” Foote said. “The team is looking good so far. We have high expectations going into this season and the goal is to make it even further in the state tournament than we did last year.”