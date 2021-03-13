Scottsbluff’s Haley Holzworth headed to Sweet Briar College for golf

Scottsbluff’s Haley Holzworth is the epitome of success.
Picking up a golf club for the first time her freshman year, she worked her tail off to get better at golf. Now, she is reaping the benefits of that hard work after signing to continue playing golf at Sweet Briar College, a NCAA Division III school that is located in Sweet Briar, Viriginia.
Her decision to go to college on the East Coast was solely for the chance to continue her golf career, but will separated from twin sister Brooke for the first time. though. Brooke signed in November to run cross country and track at the University of Wyoming.
“It will be really hard leaving and probably the hardest part will be separating from Brooke, my twin,” she said. “I don’t think we have been apart for more than a week. It will be crazy,”
She said is excited to play collegiate golf.
“I am very excited to continue golfing and now I get to do it for four more years. I am very excited,” she said. “I signed up for NCSA (a college recruiting service) and Sweet Briar was the first batch that I had. I didn’t think I really wanted to go there because it was a girl’s school. It came up and I visited, and it is just great.”
Sweet Briar is in the heart of historic Virginia. It features golf courses that are unreal, she said.
“It has a lot more trees and I loved the architecture and the history of Virginia,” she said. “And the golf course is really pretty, too.”
Holzworth will be joining the Vixens golf team who set a school record just last week in the team’s season-opening tournament. The Sweet Briar Vixens carded a 36-hole 829, besting the prior record by 50 strokes.
Holzworth heads to the collegiate ranks as one of the hardest workers on the golf course, Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler said.
“Haley is going to demonstrate work ethic and Haley is a perfect example of a kid being out in 55 mph winds with only one golf cart on the entire golf course and people wondering who in the heck is out there right at the moment when the flag is extended,” Ehler said. “I know right away who it is. She has done it the last two years. She is a grinder. One of our historic coaches who we call Coach Grandpa, and it was Rod Ehler that noticed her right away. This girl has great hand-eye coordination. Her body works together. She is extremely strong and if we can tighten up her game, this girl has a gift to do something successful.”
Ehler said she has all the tools to excel.
“Over the years with the girls that made contact with me, I have said she is so far from her ceiling right now. She could be the best player in Nebraska if she grinds and wants it,” Ehler said. “It is not work to her. When she goes out, she has fun. She makes it because she wants to get better. Her work ethic is fun for her and she is our leader.”
Holzworth took up golf by chance.
“My freshman year, I started with volleyball and then I got cut,” she said. “So, luckily, a friend of mine asked me to play golf and that is how it started. I have never been on that successful of a team before. I had a lot of good examples to look up to.”
Her freshman year was rough and she wanted to quit, but couldn’t because people had faith in her, she said. Her sophomore year she did better because she worked on her golf game in the offseason. Her junior year was even better as the Scottsbluff golf team took second at state, but as an alternate she didn’t get to play in the golf state championships.
That set up her senior season and Holzworth and the rest of teammates made history with a dominating performance at the Class B state golf championships with a run-away state title that was held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. Holzworth also excelled individually as she finished eighth with a 180 2-day total. The Bearcat golf team won the title with a 686 total to beat Omaha Duchesne Academy by 51 strokes.
A lot of Holzworth’s is thanks to Ehler, she said.
“He is definitely one of my favorite coaches and not just because he is funny, but he knows what is exactly wrong with my swing, what is wrong with my putting before I know,” Holzworth said. “Just having him there coaching and fixing my swing before something goes wrong is great”
Holzworth, who is planning on majoring in civil engineering, said is looking forward to playing on unique golf courses.
“The one they play on is sort of similar to McCook and McCook is far different from any golf course that we play around here,” she said. “I mean Sidney is pretty hilly, but McCook is just worse. It definitely will be a challenge to play on those golf courses. Instead of 18 holes we play 36 for a tournament, so it will be a lot different.”