Scottsbluff’s Haley Holzworth headed to Sweet Briar College for golf

“It has a lot more trees and I loved the architecture and the history of Virginia,” she said. “And the golf course is really pretty, too.”

Holzworth will be joining the Vixens golf team who set a school record just last week in the team’s season-opening tournament. The Sweet Briar Vixens carded a 36-hole 829, besting the prior record by 50 strokes.

Holzworth heads to the collegiate ranks as one of the hardest workers on the golf course, Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler said.

“Haley is going to demonstrate work ethic and Haley is a perfect example of a kid being out in 55 mph winds with only one golf cart on the entire golf course and people wondering who in the heck is out there right at the moment when the flag is extended,” Ehler said. “I know right away who it is. She has done it the last two years. She is a grinder. One of our historic coaches who we call Coach Grandpa, and it was Rod Ehler that noticed her right away. This girl has great hand-eye coordination. Her body works together. She is extremely strong and if we can tighten up her game, this girl has a gift to do something successful.”

Ehler said she has all the tools to excel.