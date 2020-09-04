Scottsbluff’s Holzworth captures 3rd straight Gering Invite title

“It is all God and that is who I run for,” Seiler said. “I felt like I was picturing this race in my mind all week long, just different scenarios. I just wanted to be up with Ashtyn Martin, one of my best friends, and I just wanted to run with him for a few miles in our senior year. I just wanted to run with him and couldn’t ask for a better race.”

Those two were neck-and-neck and Seiler said after a couple miles he knew he had to make a surge.

“Me and Ashtyn were going down Devil’s Dip and I knew that was where I needed to start surging,” he said. “I kind of had that as a scenario in my head this week.”

The win was special for Seiler in his senior year knowing that at any time, the season could be called off.

“I am running every race like it is my last race because we don’t know when it will be canceled,” he said. “It is so grateful to be here running every race like it is my last.”