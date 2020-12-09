Scottsbluff’s Holzworth signs with Wyoming

Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth will be taking her running talents to the Division I level after signing to run cross country and track at the University of Wyoming on Wednesday at Frank Park.
Holzworth, who finished eighth at the Nebraska state cross country meet this fall, will be joining another Bearcat on the cross country and track team at Wyoming in Kaylee Bentley.
Holzworth said Bentley helped to make the decision to go to Wyoming an easy one.
“One of my teammates Kaylee Bentley went to Wyoming so she helped persuade me to go there,” Holzworth said. “She was a big part of the recruiting process. I know quite a few people on the team already. I really like the coach. I heard a lot of good things about him. And, it is not too far from home so I like that too.”
The other thing that helped was she has always wanted to train in the higher altitude and Wyoming was a perfect fit.
“I am super excited. I have wanted to run in college since the beginning of my high school running career,” she said. “I always wanted to train at altitude, which is what Laramie can offer me and be close to the mountains, which Wyoming has.”
After a strong cross country season, Holzworth will wrap up her Scottsbluff running career with track and field in the spring. This year’s track season will special after last year’s track and field season was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am really excited to run track this year,” she said. “I think I am going to run every race like it is my last. With all the uncertainties, I am just going to put it all out there.”
Holzworth had a strong running career at Scottsbluff. Last fall, her season best came at the district meet where she ran a 19 minute, 38.2 second time. She also won the Gering Invite for a third straight year.
Her personal best time came her sophomore season when she won the B-4 district championship with a time of 19:19.6.
On the track front, the last time she ran track was her sophomore year when she had a personal best time of 2:33.8 in the 800 at the Binfield Invite. Holzworth has two personal bests set her freshman year when she ran a 5:27.14 in the 1,600 meters at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival. That same year, she ran a personal best time of 11:56.58 in the 3,200 at the Best in the West Classic, finishing behind her then teammate Kaylee Bentley.
Scottsbluff coach Aaron Carrizalez said Holzworth should do well at Wyoming.
“I think the big thing is just her love for running,” Carrizalez said. “When you run at a Division I school you really have to love it. It is part of you every day. Basically, 12 months out of the year you are preparing for cross country, indoor track or outdoor track. There really isn’t any down time. The way she is committed to her high school career, is something that will follow with her to college as well. It takes a special person to want to commit that much of their life to the sport and Brooke really has shown that. I think another good thing about Brooke is her support system. She surrounds herself with people that encourage her, her family is a big support, her sisters are a big support, and that has helped her become the athlete that she is today.”
Holzworth said it is going to be hard leaving Scottsbluff.
“I will definitely miss the team,” she said. “I have gotten a close bond with all the runners on the team and I guess I will miss running around Scottsbluff as well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!