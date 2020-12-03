Scottsbluff’s Izzy, Cali Wright sign with WNCC soccer

“For us with sports, just being active and working out is such a big part of our life,” she said. “It was really important for us to keep doing it in the future.”

Izzy and Cali, who each had a strong volleyball season, had choices for college. Izzy said it was soccer that she loved playing the most.

“I was looking at other things, but soccer is what I like doing the most,” Izzy said. “I think it means a lot. It is huge opportunity to get to play at a higher level. So, I am real excited.”

Izzy added that getting to play soccer during their senior year will be even more special after not getting the chance to play last

“I think it will make it even more special because we didn’t get to have a season last year,” Izzy said. “So, just making the most of this season and just having fun.”

What drives Izzy and Cali to succeed is the competition they have with each other.

“I think it was so important because we are so competitive with each other,” Cali said. “Having each other to push each other helps a lot. Being able to work out together and do school together, it Is way easier to have someone else there.”