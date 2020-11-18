Scottsbluff’s Maddie Johnston inks with WNCC softball

Johnston finished the year with one of her best seasons, finishing with a .324 batting average with two home runs, a triple, and five doubles. She also had 22 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Her junior year, Johnston had a .296 average with three home runs and five doubles.

She finished her career with four home runs, 18 doubles, 54 RBIs, and 79 runs scored.

“My softball career at Scottsbluff has given me so many opportunities,” she said. “I’ve had the chance to meet so many new people and play under so many amazing coaches. It really gave me the chance to grow as an athlete as well as a person.”

Johnston said the biggest thing she remembers about this past season is playing in that district final.

“It was such an amazing experience to play in the district final this year,” she said. “The girls and I have busted our butts for the past four years so to see it finally pay off was just amazing and an experience I will never forget.”

Her softball talents started early as she did attend several WNCC softball camps when she was younger. Now, she will get to showcase her softball talents in the blue and gold.