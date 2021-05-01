Scottsbluff’s Paige Horne quickly making a name for herself in hurdles

On Monday, April 26, Horne continued to wrack up honors winning both the 100 and 300 hurdles at the Best in the West Invitational.

Horne posted a personal record time of 15.33 in the 100 hurdles, and had a time of 48.11 in the 300 hurdles. She sits in fourth place on the Omaha World-Track and Field Class B Leaders chart published on April 26 in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She could climb in the next leaders chart for the 100 after setting new personal best time of 15.6 in the 100 hurdles at Best in the West meet.

Scottsbluff track and field coach Shelby Aaberg said he hasn’t been surprised by Horne’s performance this season.

“We had a pretty good feeling about her based on what we see in practice from day to day. Paige is not only an excellent athlete, but she’s a great teammate as well. She’s very respectful towards coaches and her teammates. She’s always looking to help out in whatever way she can. She takes feedback well,” he said. “We’re very encouraged by her progress and we’re really looking forward — as we move toward the end of the season — to see what she can do.”

Aaberg said her talent in the hurdles was obvious early on.