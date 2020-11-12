Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia inks with Wyoming wrestling

Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia realized a dream on Wednesday signing a letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Wyoming.
Garcia, who is looking to earn his fourth straight state title this season, said he had a lot people by his side on his wrestling journey.
“I want to thank everybody for coming. It has been a very long journey to get here. There hasn’t been one day where I haven’t thought and slept wrestling,” Garcia said. “There has been a lot of bumps down the road, but I am here living wrestling in front of my friends. I have to thank God for that. Our journey through this has almost been movie-like. I would like to thank everyone for obviously being down this journey. It means a lot to me.”
Garcia said he has looking forward to wrestling in college, but competing at the Division I level is icing on the cake.
“It is really exciting for me because I spent my whole life wrestling,” Garcia said. “It is not just me going there, it is my whole family. Just all the hard work and all we have been through, it got us there.”
Garcia said the coaching staff at Wyoming made it an easy decision for him.
“I think the biggest reason was all the coaches. They made the whole thing feel like family. That is the main reason I am going to Wyoming because they made me feel at home,” Garcia said. “Even though it’s kind of far from home being two hours away, it makes me feel comfortable there.”
Garcia will have family at the University of Wyoming. His cousin Sydney Miller from Cheyenne East High in Cheyenne is on the women’s soccer team. She and her parents were also at the signing Wednesday night.
Scottsbluff head coach Dustin Stodola said Garcia works hard and is always looking to get better.
“This is my third year at Scottsbluff and it has been a pleasure to step in and coach Paul since his sophomore year,” Stodola said. “He has grown a lot in the last years and each year when he comes in he tries to get better and that is what will help him to continue to grow throughout his college experience as well. There is not a practice that goes by where he isn’t asking what he can be better at and what he needs to work on to continue to compete at the next level.”
Garcia said that he always looked up to former Bearcat wrestler Colton Adams, who was a 4-time state champion at Scottsbluff. Adams is now an assistant with the wrestling program. Adams said it has been a pleasure to help Garcia grow on the mat.
“I think of Paul as family and I have coached him for a long time and I have known him since I was in high school,” Adams said. “I can’t wait to watch him move forward and see what he can do when he goes to D1.”
Adams thinks Garcia will have plenty of success at the Division I level.
“I think he brings a good attitude to everything. He treats everything as it is most important and I think he will do well because of who he is,” Adams said. “He has always been a good kid and hasn’t had any issues. I think he has a chance to do really well in DI because he will probably be a lifetime 125 wrestler and I think he can do well there.”
Garcia thinks highly of Adams as well.
“When I was younger and just looking up and watching Colton, I always wanted to wrestle Division I,” Garcia said. “My dad didn’t wrestle and my mom obviously didn’t wrestle. My mom didn’t go Division I for anything. My dad didn’t go Division I for anything. Having the opportunity to go Division I for my family is a really good thing for me. When I was younger, it was the dream and to finally make it happen is awesome.”
Garcia enters his final high school season with a chance to be a 4-time state champion. He now he has another goal to chase — an NCAA championship.
“The goals for this season and ever since I was little it was getting my 4-time,” he said. “Now seeing that it is a possibility to get, it is kind of gut-wrenching, but I am really excited to make it happen. But now it is just getting to the point where four-time isn’t enough. Now I want to go and win an NCAA title and that is the dream now.”
Wrestling has been his life and he said to be a great wrestler, you have to put the work in.
“It definitely takes dedication and you have to put in a lot of time into wrestling,” he said. “You can’t go to one practice and think you are it. You have to put in 10-plus years of being one of the best.”
During his time at Scottsbluff, Garcia wouldn’t change a thing.
“The experience has been top-notch,” he said. “The coaching aspect of it, the wrestling, the teammates, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
