Scottsbluff’s Shallenberger signs with College of Saint Mary for softball

The Flames are currently 6-21 on the season. College of Saint Mary is an all-girl school and is an NAIA member.

Coach Bray said in a press release that she is excited to have Shallenberger as a member of the Flames softball team.

“Kymber is going to add some much-needed depth to our pitching staff next year,” Bray said. “She’s really the final piece to an already strong 2021 recruiting class. I think Kymber will be a great addition to the College of Saint Mary community. She’s a strong student that comes from a great family. I’m looking forward to having her here on campus.”

Shallenberger has really excelled as a pitcher over the years. She said when she first started pitching, was not very good. Through hard work and dedication, Shallenberger improved her skills in the circle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was really bad at pitching [when I was younger],” she said. “As I got older and kept doing it, I got better and it has improved so much over the last few years.”

A big reason for her improvement was current Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox. Fox said Shallenberger has one of the best attitudes on the team as for working to get better and being a team player.