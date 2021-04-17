Scottsbluff’s Shallenberger signs with College of Saint Mary for softball

Scottsbluff’s Kymber Shallenberger didn’t have the easiest decision of what she wanted to do in college.
Shallenberger was back and forth between softball and track and field. in early April, Shallenberger decided to play softball at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha next fall.
“I am so excited that I get an opportunity to play softball at the college level,” she said. “I never thought I could. So, when Coach [Carolyn] Bray reached out and offered me this, I was so happy.”
It wasn’t an easy decision for her to pick softball either. She was wavering back and forth between softball and track and field and it was not a fun time making the many college visits.
“It was really hard. I kept switching back and forth but when Coach Bray talked to me, I really liked her and that is what pushed me to do softball,” she said. “It was very hard. We had to travel to multiple different schools over the weekends and to try and find that right campus is very hard.”
She found her college with the College of Saint Mary. She is excited to get started with the Flames.
“They have a really good program. I like their campus a lot,” Shallenberger said. “Like I said, Coach Bray just clicked with me and I really like her. She is really nice.”
The Flames are currently 6-21 on the season. College of Saint Mary is an all-girl school and is an NAIA member.
Coach Bray said in a press release that she is excited to have Shallenberger as a member of the Flames softball team.
“Kymber is going to add some much-needed depth to our pitching staff next year,” Bray said. “She’s really the final piece to an already strong 2021 recruiting class. I think Kymber will be a great addition to the College of Saint Mary community. She’s a strong student that comes from a great family. I’m looking forward to having her here on campus.”
Shallenberger has really excelled as a pitcher over the years. She said when she first started pitching, was not very good. Through hard work and dedication, Shallenberger improved her skills in the circle.
“I was really bad at pitching [when I was younger],” she said. “As I got older and kept doing it, I got better and it has improved so much over the last few years.”
A big reason for her improvement was current Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox. Fox said Shallenberger has one of the best attitudes on the team as for working to get better and being a team player.
“It is just her resilience,” Fox said. “I came in and had to change a lot of things. I know it was probably frustrating for her, but she always had a smile. Kymber probably had the best attitude. She just gives you 100 percent no matter what. The best thing about Kymber is what she does for her teammates. She has put the work in and look where she is today. I am pretty excited for her.”
Shallenberger said Coach Fox helped her get better as a pitcher.
“He helped me mechanically for pitching which has really help me improve my accuracy and speed,” she said.
Shallenberger has excelled in softball and track and field all four years at Scottsbluff. In both softball and track, she was named academic all-state and also earned Western Conference all-conference honors in softball.
This season, Shallenberger helped the Bearcats win the sub-district title and advance to the district finals. The Bearcats finished 28-9 overall. Shallenberger was 11-1 this season with 70 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.224.
Offensively, Shallenberger batted .529 with a double, nine runs scored and eight RBIs in just 17 at bats.
As a junior, Shallenberger had 90 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched with an ERA of 6.580. Offensively as a junior, Shallenberger batted .417 with two home runs, four doubles, and 20 RBIs.
Her track and field talents are also top notch. This season she has a season best throw of 33 feet, 2.75 inches in the shot put at the Binfield Invite, and 105-6 in the discus at the Buffalo Bill Invite.
Her personal bests happened as a sophomore considering there was no track and field her junior year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her best toss in the shot is 33-7 at the district meet and her top discus throw was 1-9-9 at the Broken Bow Invite.