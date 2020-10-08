Scottsbluff seniors ready to lead softball team into district finals

The three seniors on the Scottsbluff softball team have seen lots of ups and downs.
This season, the three seniors Kymber Shallenberger, Maddie Johnston and Avery Fox are ready to lead the Bearcats in the district finals Friday in Seward. Two wins against the No. 7 seed Bluejays will put the Bearcats in the Class B state tournament the following week in Hastings. Seward enters with a 22-8.
“We have never experienced this as seniors and never have made it this far to get to districts,” Johnston said. “It kind of feels like it pays off and we have worked so hard for it.”
The Bearcats have appeared at state just once before – 2011 – falling to Wayne and Ralston. So, getting to the state tournament is special for the seniors who were nine years younger the last time Scottsbluff appeared at state.
“It means so much [to get to the district finals],” Shallenberger said. “As Maddie said, we have never won districts since we were freshmen to now. So, it feels amazing.”
For Shallenberger and Johnston, they have been through plenty of rough times for the Bearcat softball program with heartbreaking losses. That is why Tuesday, those two seniors lived a dream.
“It is amazing (to get to the district finals),” Johnston said. “Me and Kymber are the seniors that have gone all the way through and it feels so good. This is what we wanted. Now it is finally coming together. It is a huge relief.”
The road to the sub-district title wasn’t easy, though, because they had to beat a Gering team that put together a 22-11 record and had one of the top pitchers and hitters in the state. The Bearcats beat Gering 9-6 and 17-6 to win sub-districts. Scottsbluff knew what they needed to do and Johnston said they had to stay focused and upbeat.
“That is huge for us [to get those hits],” Johnston said. “We always knew we had what it takes and it finally came in tough with it tonight. Gering is a good team, but at the end of the day, we just have to out hit them.”
Shallenberger was a big lift for the Bearcats, too, in the pitching circle and at the plate. The senior tossed the final three innings and shut down the Gering high-powered offense in not allowing a run or hit while striking out two and not walking a batter.
Shallenberger also reached base twice with a single and then being patient in working the count for a walk. Shallenberger said she just did what she needed to do when she was called in to relief Avery Fox in the circle.
“I just did my job,” she said. “I didn’t think about the pressure. I just wanted to do good for the team.”
While the Bearcats haven’t been to the fall softball state tournament since 2011, Dan Fox has led two teams to the summer Nebraska State Championships when he guided the Twisters. The Twisters won he summer state in 2013 and then in 2016, finished third. That third place Twister team had four players that are on this year’s Bearcat team with Avery Fox, Brady and Marly Laucomer, and Mariyah Avila.
So, a trip to Bill Smith Complex in Hastings for the state tournament next week would be a place where Fox has had success as a coach.
Scottsbluff enters the district final with a 28-7 record, one of the best in school history. If the Bearcats can earn two wins, the team will have 30 wins on the season.
Johnston said at the beginning of the year, when they team assembled for preseason practice in August, there was doubt of how good this team would be. That doubt turned out to be one of excitement as the Bearcats topped Gering in the sub-district final 17-6 on Tuesday.
“Personally I was a little iffy,” Johnston said. “I just figured it is a new coach and stuff might not come together the way we expected it to. Honestly, we pulled through and I am glad we did. We really came together as a team.”
The accomplishment of the Bearcat team this season has been remarkable. Scottsbluff is a young team. Shallenberger and Johnston have been through the program from the start, while Fox transferred in from Torrington High School to play for her father, Dan. Avery Fox said, for her, this is something special.
“It is crazy [to win sub-districts],” she said. “I would have never experienced this at all. It is an accomplishment.”
Scottsbluff has won eight straight since they fell to Class A North Platte on Sept. 24 in Ogallala. The Bearcats, in that 8-game win streak have scored over 10 runs in six of the games and the two games they didn’t notch double-figure runs, they scored nine runs.
In Tuesday’s 17-6 win over Gering, Scottsbluff didn’t play a perfect game, but offensively they received support from one through nine in the batting lineup. That hitting was crucial for the Bearcats.
“It [balanced hitting] was a big key,” Avery Fox said. “We did struggle defensively and I think our hits helped us come through. We knew that if they scored, we can get them back.”
Johnston said they will need to play better defensively on Friday and not like Tuesday.
“We played well, but I think there were a couple things we could have cleaned up,” she said. “But, altogether, we played as a team. At the end of the day that is all that matters.”
Fox echoes the same thought, they have to worry about how they play and not how the other team plays to be successful.
“I think we have to go out there knowing how we can play and just don’t over think everything,” Fox said. “I think we played lights out, honestly. I never seen us play like that before. It was impressive.”
The seniors and the rest of the team are hoping Friday isn’t the last time they will be playing together as a unit. But, for two of the seniors, they will continue playing softball in college. Johnston verbally committed to play at Western Nebraska Community College while Fox verbally committed to play at Northeastern Junior College.
Shallenberger said there is only a slight chance that she might play after this year but she really doesn’t think that will happen.
“It will be my final year of playing,” she said. “There is a small chance, but probably not.”
So, Shallenberger is hoping for a memorable conclusion to her softball career and she believes this team can make it to state.
“We just have to play our game and make sure we are prepared and know that we have got it,” she said. “This team has grown so much. We started off a little rough like Avery said and we slowly worked our way up to the team we are now.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!