Scottsbluff seniors ready to lead softball team into district finals

The road to the sub-district title wasn’t easy, though, because they had to beat a Gering team that put together a 22-11 record and had one of the top pitchers and hitters in the state. The Bearcats beat Gering 9-6 and 17-6 to win sub-districts. Scottsbluff knew what they needed to do and Johnston said they had to stay focused and upbeat.

“That is huge for us [to get those hits],” Johnston said. “We always knew we had what it takes and it finally came in tough with it tonight. Gering is a good team, but at the end of the day, we just have to out hit them.”

Shallenberger was a big lift for the Bearcats, too, in the pitching circle and at the plate. The senior tossed the final three innings and shut down the Gering high-powered offense in not allowing a run or hit while striking out two and not walking a batter.

Shallenberger also reached base twice with a single and then being patient in working the count for a walk. Shallenberger said she just did what she needed to do when she was called in to relief Avery Fox in the circle.

“I just did my job,” she said. “I didn’t think about the pressure. I just wanted to do good for the team.”