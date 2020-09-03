Scottsbluff shuts out Holyoke in doubleheader

Kymber Shallenberger and Avery Fox delivered two shutout pitching performances as the No. 10-ranked (Omaha World Herald) Scottsbluff team improved to 9-1 with 9-0 and 13-0 wins over Holyoke, Colorado, Thursday evening at Scottsbluff High School softball fields.

Shallenberger got the first game win going five innings in allowing just four hits while striking out five. Fox picked up the game two win going just three innings in allowing one hit and striking out six while facing just 10 batters.

Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said his team played alright in getting the win.

“We played well,” Fox said. “I think we played a little sloppy in the first game, but defensively we played well. We adjusted to the pitching and after we adjusted we did fine.”

Behind the two senior pitchers, the Bearcats scored enough runs to get the wins and they did it with aggressive base running and timely hits.

“We are one of those teams that will give you strong at bats for seven innings or five innings or whatever it takes,” Fox said. “We are going to play every game where it will be tough outs for every out. We are pretty excited how we are playing, but we will continue to get better.”