Scottsbluff shuts out Holyoke in doubleheader

Kymber Shallenberger and Avery Fox delivered two shutout pitching performances as the No. 10-ranked (Omaha World Herald) Scottsbluff team improved to 9-1 with 9-0 and 13-0 wins over Holyoke, Colorado, Thursday evening at Scottsbluff High School softball fields.
Shallenberger got the first game win going five innings in allowing just four hits while striking out five. Fox picked up the game two win going just three innings in allowing one hit and striking out six while facing just 10 batters.
Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said his team played alright in getting the win.
“We played well,” Fox said. “I think we played a little sloppy in the first game, but defensively we played well. We adjusted to the pitching and after we adjusted we did fine.”
Behind the two senior pitchers, the Bearcats scored enough runs to get the wins and they did it with aggressive base running and timely hits.
“We are one of those teams that will give you strong at bats for seven innings or five innings or whatever it takes,” Fox said. “We are going to play every game where it will be tough outs for every out. We are pretty excited how we are playing, but we will continue to get better.”
The first game saw the Bearcats score nine runs on seven hits and scored runs in all four at bats. The seven hits came from seven different batters. Taryn Spady had a double with a run scored and RBI, while Maddie Johnston had a triple with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sasha Paez also had two runs scored in the win.
Scottsbluff scored two in the first as Mariyah Avila started things with a single and scored on a Avery Fox ground ball. Fox came around to score on a ground out for the 2-0 lead.
Scottsbluff added three runs each in the second and third inning. The second frame saw Paez reach base after being hit by a pitch followed by Alex Jones reaching on a single. Johnston then stroked a triple to score two runs and Johnston scored the third run on a Marly Laucomer single for the 5-0 lead.
The third inning saw Spady reach on a double and scores on a Paez fly ball that was dropped. Paez and Johnston each scored to make the score 8-0. Scottsbluff added one run in the fourth for the final 9-0 win.
The second game saw Fox control the pitching circle with the one hitter and the Bearcat offense gave her plenty of support. Scottsbluff scored seven runs on six hits in the first innings. Brady Laucomer led off with a single followed by Fox collecting a single. Laucomer scored on a passed ball. Spady and Angelica Anaya each reached base on free passes to load the bases.
With the base paths juiced, Sasha Paez ripped a double to score three runs. Jones then had a 2-out triple and scored on a Johnston error. Marly Laucomer scored Johnston with a single and then Brady Laucomer scored her sister for the 7-0 lead.
Scottsbluff added three more runs in the second. After Fox and Anaya reached on free passes, Keela Peters singled to load the bases. Jones scores two runs with a grounder and Marly Laucomer scores Peters for the 10-0 lead.
The Bearcats added three more in the third on three hits. Brady Laucomer started things with a single and Shallenberger earned a walk. Fox then singled to load the bases and Spady ripped a triple to score three runs for the 13-0 lead that was called because of the run rule.
Scottsbluff finished with 10 hits with three extra base hits. Brady Laucomer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI. Fox added two hits with three runs scored. Jones had a triple with two RBIs and a run scored, Spady also had a triple with three RBIs and a run scored. Paez had a double with three RBIs.
Scottsbluff will be back in action Saturday at the Fairbury tournament. Coach Fox said it will be tough competition that his team is excited for.
“We go to Fairbury this weekend and there is some very good competition so we are excited for that,” he said. “There will be some tough teams there and if we just compete, we will be OK. We have to play as a team. As coaches, we get them prepared so we will be ready to go.”
Game 1
Holyoke 000 00 – 0 4 5
Scottsbluff 233 1x – 9 7 4
WP – Kymber Shallenberger.
2B – Tarin Spady.
3B – Maddie Johnston.
Game 2
Holyoke 000 – 0 1 3
Scottsbluff 733 – 13 10 0
WP – Avery Fox.
2B – Sasha Paez.
3B – Alex Jones, Taryn Spady.
