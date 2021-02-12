Scottsbluff sinks 13 three-pointers in win over McCook

The Bearcats caught fire around the perimeter as they easily swept up the McCook Bison Friday night for a 65-34 win at home.
The Scottsbluff team hit a total of 13 three-pointers during the game, spread out among five players. Senior Izaiah Mendoza hit four of those threes and took 14 points in the game, with only junior Tyler Harre scoring more with 15 points.
The Bearcats kept the Bison to only two points in the first quarter, while leading them by 13 points with back to back three pointers from sophomore Kellon Harris. They quickly picked up the pace to finish the first half 34-13.
There was a short moment at the beginning of the third quarter when McCook started crawling back into after a three-pointer and long two from sophomore Evan Humphrey, picking up their momentum. But the Bearcats shut it down immediately, and ended up outscoring the Bison 15-9 in the third quarter.
Scottsbluff didn’t let up, even after bringing in the bench with four minutes left to go in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 31-point win over McCook.
Coach Scott Gullion said that despite the third-quarter lag, the boys came to play and showed great team effort.
“I just thought it was a great team effort,” he said. “Our guys played really well, you know, executed on the defensive end really well in the first half with, you know, they got a couple three-point shooters. I thought we did a nice job of taking them away. And we’re able to hit, you know quite a few threes. I think third quarter, I thought we were a little sluggish at the start, but then we ended up getting rolling a little bit.”
The Bearcats have one more regular season game before kicking it into high gear for post-season, and Gullion said they’ll just keep working at the game.
“We just got to keep getting better,” he said. “And that’s been something we preach the whole year is not worry about results, just making sure we’re getting better heading into the end of the season. And we want to be the best team we can be towards the end, and I think our guys have done a great job of just coming in every day and getting better and putting themselves in a really good position right now.”
Scottsbluff will face off with the Gering Bulldogs at home next Friday for their final regular season game.
Scottsbluff 15 19 15 16 — 65
McCook 2 11 9 12 — 34
Scottsbluff: Tyler Harre 15, Izaiah Mendoza 14, Kellon Harris 12, Trevor Schwartz 7, Tate Talkington 7, Kaedon Patton 4, Jackson Ostdiek 2, Michael Mickey 2, James Bruner 2
McCook: Cole Cappel 7, Evan Humphrey 7, Ty Stevens 6, Adam Dugger 5, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 4, Isaiah Stoddard 4, Luke Maris 1