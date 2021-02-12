Scottsbluff sinks 13 three-pointers in win over McCook

The Bearcats caught fire around the perimeter as they easily swept up the McCook Bison Friday night for a 65-34 win at home.

The Scottsbluff team hit a total of 13 three-pointers during the game, spread out among five players. Senior Izaiah Mendoza hit four of those threes and took 14 points in the game, with only junior Tyler Harre scoring more with 15 points.

The Bearcats kept the Bison to only two points in the first quarter, while leading them by 13 points with back to back three pointers from sophomore Kellon Harris. They quickly picked up the pace to finish the first half 34-13.

There was a short moment at the beginning of the third quarter when McCook started crawling back into after a three-pointer and long two from sophomore Evan Humphrey, picking up their momentum. But the Bearcats shut it down immediately, and ended up outscoring the Bison 15-9 in the third quarter.

Scottsbluff didn’t let up, even after bringing in the bench with four minutes left to go in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 31-point win over McCook.

Coach Scott Gullion said that despite the third-quarter lag, the boys came to play and showed great team effort.