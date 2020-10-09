Scottsbluff softball season comes to an end in district final

Coach Dan Fox said they lose just three seniors off of this 28-9 record, which was the most wins in school history. The three seniors include Johnston, Avery Fox, and Shallenberger. Dan Fox said those three brought leadership to the program this year.

“I enjoyed those three seniors so much and I am definitely going to miss them,” he said. “They helped change the culture that we talked about here. They were believers in that. Their leadership will be missed. I definitely think they leave a legacy here of what they wanted. They wanted just one time to go to a district final and get a shot at state and they got that shot. We are really proud of them.”

The Bearcats return plenty of talent and experience for next year. Fox said he is looking forward to what next year’s team can do.

“We have a lot of experience with the junior class,” he said. “The thing we need is to get some experience with the younger pitchers that have to come in like Keela [Peters], Aubrey [Barrett], Elizabeth [Fuss], and Tatum [Heimerman], who will need to help us out with the pitching. That is going to be a good competition for next year with those girls that compete for the pitching.