Scottsbluff softball season comes to an end in district final

SEWARD -- The Scottsbluff softball team had their season come to an end in the Class B-7 district finals in falling to the Seward Bluejays 8-7 and 10-4 Friday afternoon.
The Bearcats finish head coach Dan Fox’s first year with a record 28 wins and a very young team while Seward advances to next week’s state tournament in Hastings.
Fox said they was some nerves early on which might have caused the first-game defeat when Seward scored four runs in the first inning.
“The first game we played a little bit where the big stage got to us a little bit early on and that cost us in trying to come back,” Fox said. “We gave up three or four runs and the girls were playing pretty tight just because of the district final. But, I thought they did a nice job of fighting through the game and battling.
“Our youth came out a little bit on us a little bit. I thought pitching we did well and defense overall was fine. The first game there was just a lot of nerves and we settled down after the second inning and I feel like we should have won that game.”
With the loss, the Bearcats end the season, but they end the season with plenty of highlights and records. Fox is proud of how hard his team played during the season.
“With the 28 wins, that was a great accomplishment for these girls and how hard they worked and how competitive they were,” he said. “I think the jayvee girls pushed them [the varsity players] to get record they deserved. I think the 28 wins shows they played good softball. They were very aggressive and they made a good change among themselves to compete.”
Fox said the younger players have now experienced that district final atmosphere, which should help them next year.
“It is funny because I am talking to some of the younger players now and for them being at the district final and not playing, they are seeing how the atmosphere is. I think we have a future,” he said. “If you want to play at this level, you have to put all the hard work in, not only during the season, but during the off season and you have to keep competing. I am looking forward to the girls coming back next year.”
Friday’s district final turned out to be competitive and the first game was a thriller.
Seward jumped on top 5-0 before the Bearcats heated up. Scottsbluff scored its first run in the third when Maddie Johnston singled and scored on an error.
The Bearcats added another run in the fourth when Mariyah Avila led off with a double and came in to score on a sacrifice from Taryn Spady to make the score 6-2.
Seward added two more runs in the sixth to make it 8-2 entering the seventh. That was when the Bearcats put a scare into the Bluejays with five runs. Reagan Churchill and Sasha Paez started things with singles. Johnston earned a walk to load the bases. Aubrey Barrett followed with a groundout to score one run.
Brady Laucomer was intentionally walked to load the bases and Avila came through with a double to score two more to slice the lead to 8-5. Avery Fox followed with a 2-out single to score Laucomer and Avila to bring the score to within one, 8-7. But that was it for the Bearcats.
Scottsbluff outhit Seward in the contest 10-7. Chuchill led the way with a 3-for-3 performance, while Laucomer and Avila each had two hits. Avila had two doubles with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Avery Fox suffered the loss, going all seven innings in allowing seven hits while striking out four. Fox did not allow a walk and just four earned runs.
The second game was tight after one inning. Seward scored two runs in the top of the first, but Scottsbluff answered with two of their own in the bottom. Laucomer led off with a solo home run. Then, with two outs, Spady doubles and scored on a Paez single to tie the game at 2-2.
Seward came back and added three more in the third, a single run in the fourth, and four more in the fifth for a 10-2 lead.
Scottsbluff added single runs in the fifth and sixth. The fifth saw Scottsbluff’s Avila reach base on an error and scored on a 2-out error off the bat of Spady. The sixth inning saw Johnston get on base on a 2-out error and scored one batter later on a ground ball error off the bat of Barrett. That was as close as Scottsbluff could get.
Seward outhit Scottsbluff in game two 14-4. Spady had a double to lead the team while Laucomer had a home run.
Kymber Shallenberger took the loss, going 3 1/3 innings in allowing eight hits and six runs. Shallenberger walked two and struck out one. Fox finished the game, going 3 2/3 innings in allowing six hits and four runs. Fox struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.
Coach Dan Fox said they lose just three seniors off of this 28-9 record, which was the most wins in school history. The three seniors include Johnston, Avery Fox, and Shallenberger. Dan Fox said those three brought leadership to the program this year.
“I enjoyed those three seniors so much and I am definitely going to miss them,” he said. “They helped change the culture that we talked about here. They were believers in that. Their leadership will be missed. I definitely think they leave a legacy here of what they wanted. They wanted just one time to go to a district final and get a shot at state and they got that shot. We are really proud of them.”
The Bearcats return plenty of talent and experience for next year. Fox said he is looking forward to what next year’s team can do.
“We have a lot of experience with the junior class,” he said. “The thing we need is to get some experience with the younger pitchers that have to come in like Keela [Peters], Aubrey [Barrett], Elizabeth [Fuss], and Tatum [Heimerman], who will need to help us out with the pitching. That is going to be a good competition for next year with those girls that compete for the pitching.
“We will do some workouts in the off season to help those girls out. We lose a third baseman and some pitching, but we are looking forward to the future, too. Right now it is sad to see our seniors leave, but we will get over today and then tomorrow we will look what we accomplished this season. I think we accomplished a lot.”
Game 1
Scottsbluff 001 100 5 – 7 10 3
Seward 411 002 x – 8 7 1
LP – Avery Fox.
2B – Mariyah Avila 2.
Game 2
Seward 203 140 0 – 10 14 5
Scottsbluff 200 011 0 – 4 4 3
LP – Kymber Shallenberger.
2B – Taryn Spady.
HR – Brady Laucomer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!