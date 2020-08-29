Scottsbluff softball takes two from Chase County

Neither team scored in the first inning of game two. It was the second inning where Scottsbluff opened up the offense, plating four runs. Shallenberger scored the first run of the game, coming in on a Heimerman single. Barrett followed with a double to score Heimerman, and then Jones followed with a triple and scored on a Peters double for the 4-0 lead.

Scottsbluff added two more in the third as Shallenberger led off with a double and scored on a Spady triple. Barrett closed out the scoring in the third with a solo home run for the 6-3 lead.

Scottsbluff put the game away in the fourth with seven runs on six singles. Canseco scored the first run as she belted a single to score Marly Laucomer. Anaya followed with a triple and scored on a Shallenberger ground out for the 10-3 lead. The game ended on the 10-run rule as Jones scored on a Peters single.

Scottsbluff will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Chadron before hosting Holyoke, Colorado, on Thursday.

“We just have to get better,” Fox said. “As a team, we can’t be settled with what we are doing. We have to continue to get better. We have to look at ourselves before we look at the other team. We have to play our kind of game and not worry about anybody else except for us.”

Game 1