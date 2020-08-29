Scottsbluff softball takes two from Chase County

Brady Laucomer had a grand slam in game one and Aubrey Barrett had a solo dinger in game two as the Scottsbluff softball team toppled Chase County 16-1 and 13-3 in a doubleheader Saturday.
“We played well,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said. “Everyone got to play and it is good to see the young girls out there. The coaches have worked hard with those young girls to give them opportunities. They did a pretty good job. They had one tough inning [in game two] but overall, they did great.”
Fox said he was able to give some of his younger players some time on the field in game two, and Barrett showed plenty of savvy offensively and defensively. The sophomore picked up the win in the circle while also blasting a solo home run in the third inning.
The first game the Bearcats needed just two at bats in rolling to the win with just eight hits and just one extra base hit, a Brady Laucomer grand slam in the second inning to make the score 13-0.
Before Laucomer’s grand slam, the Bearcats scored nine runs in the first innings with run-scoring singles by Avery Fox, Reagan Chuchill, Sasha Paez, Arianna Conseco and Mariyah Avila.
The Bearcats put the game away with a 7-run second inning. After Laucomer’s grand slam, Fox had a single and the rest of the runners reached base either by a walk or a hits-batsman.
Chase County scored one run in the third to avoid the shutout.
Avery Fox led the offense with a 3-for-3 day with two runs scored and two RBIs. Avila had a single with two runs scored and a RBI, while Laucomer had one hit with two runs scored and four RBIs.
Keela Peters picked up the win from the circle with three innings pitched allowing two hits, walking two and striking out two.
The second game was more intense, and the Bearcat softball team had more hits than the first game. Scottsbluff finished with 15 hits with seven extra base hits.
Barrett led the way offensively with a 3-for-3 day with a single, double and a home run. Barrett was a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Barrett also had two runs scored and two RBIs in game two.
Taryn Spady also went 3-for-3 with a triple, a run scored, and a RBI.
Tarum Heimerman and Peters each had two hits. Peters had a double with two RBIs and a run scored, while Heimerman had two runs scored and a RBI.
Also pounding out a double was Shallenberger, while Alex Jones and Angelica Anaya each had triuples.
Barrett also picked up the win in the circle, going four innings while allowing two hits with three runs and striking out four.
Neither team scored in the first inning of game two. It was the second inning where Scottsbluff opened up the offense, plating four runs. Shallenberger scored the first run of the game, coming in on a Heimerman single. Barrett followed with a double to score Heimerman, and then Jones followed with a triple and scored on a Peters double for the 4-0 lead.
Scottsbluff added two more in the third as Shallenberger led off with a double and scored on a Spady triple. Barrett closed out the scoring in the third with a solo home run for the 6-3 lead.
Scottsbluff put the game away in the fourth with seven runs on six singles. Canseco scored the first run as she belted a single to score Marly Laucomer. Anaya followed with a triple and scored on a Shallenberger ground out for the 10-3 lead. The game ended on the 10-run rule as Jones scored on a Peters single.
Scottsbluff will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Chadron before hosting Holyoke, Colorado, on Thursday.
“We just have to get better,” Fox said. “As a team, we can’t be settled with what we are doing. We have to continue to get better. We have to look at ourselves before we look at the other team. We have to play our kind of game and not worry about anybody else except for us.”
Game 1
Chase County 001 – 1 2 4
Scottsbluff 9 7 x – 16 8 0
WP – Keela Peters.
HR – Brady Laucomer.
Game 2
Chase County 003 0 – 3 2 4
Scottsbluff 042 7 – 13 15 2
WP – Aubrey Barrett.
2B – Aubrey Barrett, Kymber Shallenbergre, Keela Peters.
3B – Alex Jones, Angelica Anaya, Taryn Spady.
HR – Aubrey Barrett.