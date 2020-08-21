LEXINGTON — The Scottsbluff High School softball team made coach Dan Fox’s debut a smashing success with an 18-7 win over Lexington on Friday.
Lexington reached the scoreboard first putting up a run in the first inning, but Scottsbluff exploded on offense in the second inning.
In the bottom of the second, Madison Johnston drove a double to centerfield scoring Sasha Paez and Alexandra Jones to claim the 2-1 lead. The Bearcats would hold onto the lead the rest of the game.
Angelica Anaya put the Bearcats up 3-1 on a double that scored Johnston. Later in the inning, Avery Fox reached first on an error that scored Anaya and Brady Laucomer for the 6-1 Bearcat lead.
Scottsbluff’s offense wasn’t done in the second inning, though. Regan Churchill drove in Fox for one of her three RBIs in the game.
Paez it knocked in Tatum Heimerman, and Jones hit a singled that brought Paez around to score to take the 9-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning.
Lexington put up three more runs in the bottom of the third to cut Scottsbluff’s lead to 9-4.
The Bearcats bats went cold for one inning putting up just one run in the third on a Fox pop fly that scored Laucomer for the 10-4 lead. Lexington put up three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the lead to 10-7.
Scottsbluff’s exploded for another eight runs in the top of the fourth.
Churchill drove in Taryn Spady. Johnston executed a bunt that scored Heimerman for the 12-7 lead.
Scottsbluff went up 14-7 with Laucomer at bat. Johnston scored on a wild pitch before Laucomer connected on a single that scored Anaya. Laucomer scored as Avila reached first on an error. Taryn Spady helped to put the game out of reach on singled that scored Avila and Fox. Spady picked up the last run of the inning and the game with Scottsbluff leading 18-7.
Kymber Shallenberger picked up the win for Scottsbluff pitching two innings and striking out one batter. Fox pitched two innings fanning one Lexington batter.
Churchill and Johnston led the Bearcats at the plate, both driving in three runs. Spadey added two RBIs for Scottsbluff. Paez and Jones each had one RBI.
