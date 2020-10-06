Scottsbluff steals 17-6 win over Gering to advance to district final

The Scottsbluff softball team picked up its 28th and, so far, biggest win of the season claiming the Class B-10 Sub-district title on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Scottsbluff came out and played aggressively racking up 11 steals to earn a 17-6 win over Gering in the Class B-10 Sub-district title game. The Bearcats’ 11 steals added to its already Class B record of 208, finishing the day with 219 on the season.
“That’s been our motto all year, being aggressive, not just on the defensive side, but on the sticks and the base running as well.” Bearcat coach Dan Fox said. “That’s our mindset, be aggressive in everything we do. Don’t be afraid. If you make a mistake, oh well.”
Fox, though, said his team didn’t come into the season with such a lofty goal.
“We talked about it being one thing we had to get better at,” he said. “Last year, they had 32 stolen bases, so our goal was to get 65.”
It didn’t take long before the team realized they were on track for a lot more than 65 stolen bases, he said.
“It was like the first week and a half of the season, after the first five or six games, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can get more,’” Fox said. “It was fun to see those girls saying they’re going to still run, and we’re very blessed to have the talent and speed.”
Scottsbluff started the game off strong putting up three runs in the first inning.
Brady Laucomer and Mariyah Avila put up two runs on an error. Avery Fox reached second base on that error. On the next at bat, Taryn Spady grounded out, but Fox plated a run for the Bearcats.
Scottsbluff hit back in the bottom of the first. Brylee Dean singled to center field to drive in Gianni Aguilar. Dean scored as Nickit Todd reached first on a Bearcat error.
Gering tied the game on a run by Todd as Jada Schlothauer reached first on an error. Jessie Brown put Gering up 4-3 scoring on a pop fly by Maddi Walker.
Fox drove in one of her five RBIs on the day with a line drive to center field scoring Maddie Johnston to tie to the game at 4-4 in the top of the second.
Tatum Heimberman crossed home plate on a Gering error. Then, Fox scored on a Spady triple to give Scottsbluff the lead again at 6-4.
Scottsbluff put up two more runs to close the second with an 8-4 lead.
Going into the top of the third with a 8-5 lead, Johnston picked up a run on a Gering error and Laucomer scored on a sacrifice fly by Fox to put Scottsbluff on top 10-5.
The Bearcats would take a 13-6 lead into the sixth inning. The offense exploded for five more runs putting Scottsbluff up 17-6..
The game was called after six innings on the 8-run rule.
Fox delivered with the bat and on the base path for the Bearcats. Fox drove in five runs on 2-for-4 batting, and had two steals. Fox also scored three runs, and earned the win on the mound for Scottsbluff. Fox pitched three innings with three strikeouts. Kymber Shallenberger pitched three innings in relief with two strikeouts and giving up no hits.
Laucomer finished the game with three hits in five at bats with three RBIs and four runs scores. She also tore up the base paths leading the Bearcats with three. Spady also chipped in three RBIs going 2-for-5. Avila and Reagan Church each added two RBIs.
Todd led Gering with three RBIs on two hits and also scored a run. Maddy Wiese went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Schlothauer also had an RBI for Gering.
Earlier in the day, Gering to get a win over Chadron for the chance to play Scottsbluff for the B-10 title. Aguilar and Wiese each had four RBIs in that game. Dean pitched in three. Todd and Maddi walker each chipped in two.
Wiese got the win on the mound with six strikeouts in four innings of play.
With Scottsbluff’s win over Gering, they now advance to the district final. Game time and site are yet to determined.
Fox said reaching the district final has been the goal all season.
“I’ve been involved with nine state championships in three states and second place in a World Series and a couple nationals,” he said. “My expectations were not set low. Our goals are way high and that’s how we’re going to play. I told the girls, ‘Why think small, we’re going to think big. Right now, we still think we can win the state championship. I know that we will, but we’re going to try to compete.”
