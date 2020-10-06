Scottsbluff steals 17-6 win over Gering to advance to district final

The Scottsbluff softball team picked up its 28th and, so far, biggest win of the season claiming the Class B-10 Sub-district title on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Scottsbluff came out and played aggressively racking up 11 steals to earn a 17-6 win over Gering in the Class B-10 Sub-district title game. The Bearcats’ 11 steals added to its already Class B record of 208, finishing the day with 219 on the season.

“That’s been our motto all year, being aggressive, not just on the defensive side, but on the sticks and the base running as well.” Bearcat coach Dan Fox said. “That’s our mindset, be aggressive in everything we do. Don’t be afraid. If you make a mistake, oh well.”

Fox, though, said his team didn’t come into the season with such a lofty goal.

“We talked about it being one thing we had to get better at,” he said. “Last year, they had 32 stolen bases, so our goal was to get 65.”

It didn’t take long before the team realized they were on track for a lot more than 65 stolen bases, he said.