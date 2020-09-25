Scottsbluff takes down No. 7 rated Grand Island Northwest 27-20

Alex Galindo and Jackson Ostdiek each scored two touchdowns as Scottsbluff shocked No. 7-rated Grand Island Northwest on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.
Scottsbluff led Grand Island Northwest 14-10 at the half, and held on to the momentum. The Bearcats ate up a lot of the clock with its running game.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this story.
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff-GINW
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!