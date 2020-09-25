 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff takes down No. 7 rated Grand Island Northwest 27-20
  • Updated
Scottsbluff quarterback Brett Hill celebrates the Bearcats 27-20 win over Grand Island Northwest after taking a knee to run out the clock.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Alex Galindo and Jackson Ostdiek each scored two touchdowns as Scottsbluff shocked No. 7-rated Grand Island Northwest on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Scottsbluff led Grand Island Northwest 14-10 at the half, and held on to the momentum. The Bearcats ate up a lot of the clock with its running game.

Stay with starherald.com for more on this story.

