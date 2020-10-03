Scottsbluff takes second at GNAC Tennis Invite

The Scottsbluff tennis team claimed second at the GNAC Tennis Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Scottsbluff led by its No. 1 doubles team of Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins.
Frank and Robbins took first place with wins in all four of their matches. Frank and Robbins downed North Platte’s Landon Blank and Ethan Mercer 8-5 in the first round. In the second round, they won 8-0 over Gering’s Kade Ybarra and Noah Moreno. They then shutout Gering coach Ron Swank had high praise for Frank and Robbins.
“Scottsbluff’s No. 1 doubles played really well today,” he said. “They’re probably going to be seeded top four in the state tournament.
Hastings’ Tate and Koci by a score of 8-0 and won 8-3 over Blank and Mercer of North Platte.
In No. 1 singles action, Scottsbluff’s Ethan Gion picked up two wins. Gion took an 8-3 win over North Platte’s Marcus Trotta. Gion finished third in the standings.
The Bearcats’ Kade Huck finished in second place in No. 2 singles knocking off North Platte’s Brock Little 8-6, Gering’s David Karpf 8-1, and Hastings’ Jackson Graves 8-0 before falling to McCook’s Mason Michaels 8-4 in the fifth round.
Scottsbluff also claimed second in No. 2 doubles. Ethan Ramirez and Aaron Schaff won three of their matches over North Platte’s Callen Zurn and Cooper McIntosh 8-6 in the first round. They won 8-1 in the second round over Gering’s Noah Macias and Brandon Jensen.
Swank said his team had an off day. The Bulldogs ended in fifth in the tournament.
“I think the whole team was little disappointed. We didn’t perform like we’d like,” he said. “We were working hard all week, but we didn’t get the results we wanted today.
“Everyone was just flat today and I don’t know why. We worked hard for two days in practice and we just kind of worked on serves and had a little fun yesterday.”
Gering’s Trent Davis finished 0-4 on the day at No. 1 singles. Swank said it just an off day for Davis.
“We’ve certainly played better (as a team). Trent Davis won the Scottsbluff Invite. He was off (today)” he said.
Gering’s David Karpf went 1-3 in No. 2 singles defeating Jackson Graves of Hastings 8-4.
“David Karpf probably should have won his last game, but it got away,” he said.
No. 1 doubles team of Kade Ybarra and Noah Moreno went 1-3 earning an 8-1 win over Hastings’ Wyatt Tate and Joey Koci.
Swank said his No. 2 doubles team of Macias and Jensen are pretty new to the game having been on the team about two weeks, though Jensen does have some past tennis experience.
Both teams are back in action as Scottsbluff hosts Gering on Thursday, Oct. 8.
