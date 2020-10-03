Scottsbluff takes second at GNAC Tennis Invite

Swank said his team had an off day. The Bulldogs ended in fifth in the tournament.

“I think the whole team was little disappointed. We didn’t perform like we’d like,” he said. “We were working hard all week, but we didn’t get the results we wanted today.

“Everyone was just flat today and I don’t know why. We worked hard for two days in practice and we just kind of worked on serves and had a little fun yesterday.”

Gering’s Trent Davis finished 0-4 on the day at No. 1 singles. Swank said it just an off day for Davis.

“We’ve certainly played better (as a team). Trent Davis won the Scottsbluff Invite. He was off (today)” he said.

Gering’s David Karpf went 1-3 in No. 2 singles defeating Jackson Graves of Hastings 8-4.

“David Karpf probably should have won his last game, but it got away,” he said.

No. 1 doubles team of Kade Ybarra and Noah Moreno went 1-3 earning an 8-1 win over Hastings’ Wyatt Tate and Joey Koci.

Swank said his No. 2 doubles team of Macias and Jensen are pretty new to the game having been on the team about two weeks, though Jensen does have some past tennis experience.

Both teams are back in action as Scottsbluff hosts Gering on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.