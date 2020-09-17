Scottsbluff tallies 13 hits in 15-7 win over Gering

The Scottsbluff softball team hammered out 13 hits with four extra base hits to hold off Gering for the second time this season in a 15-7 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday night at the Scottsbluff High School softball complex.
Despite a pair of losses to Class A North Platte on Tuesday, the Bearcats (15-5) have won six of their last eight games heading into Grand Island this weekend for the Northwest Invitational.
Gering fell to 13-6 on the season heading into a weekend tournament in North Platte.
Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox said Scottsbluff’s bats did come alive, but contributed the win to error-less defense played by the Bearcats.
“We had big hits everywhere. Every girl in the lineup contributed,” he said. “But I thought our defense really responded tonight. We did our job. We don’t play just a pitching game. We’re going to cover all three areas like pitching, hitting and base running. That’s what we’re training these girls to do and we’re going to try to breed that for the next few years.”
On the other side of the coin, Gering coach Tim Gonzales believed the four errors committed by the Bulldogs was also a key statistic leading to the loss.
“Errors. Errors will kill you. We just kept letting runs in and it’s pretty hard to win a ball game that way,” he said. “For whatever reason, going back to the prior two games this season, this team hasn’t been making a lot of errors. This has been a low-error team. But, on the other hand, their age is showing through in situations. Scottsbluff played good tonight, so we just have to go back to the drawing board on defense and keep working on our hitting.”
After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, Scottsbluff added three runs of its own highlighted by a RBI triple from Avery Fox to knot the score at 3-3 heading into the second inning.
Gering picked up where it left off in the first when senior Madeline Wiese crushed a three-run shot to left center to drive in Liz Wiese and Brylee Dean and regain the lead back to three, 6-3.
However, Scottsbluff put together its best inning of the night in the bottom of the second when the Bearcats exploded for five runs capped off by a triple from Sasha Paez to give Scottsbluff an 8-6 lead.
Avery Fox, who picked up the win in the circle for the Bearcarts, slowed the Gering bats in the third, fourth and fifth innings after giving up just one run.
Scottsbluff kept the scoring barrage in tact hanging three runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth before the game was called.
Gering ace Madeline Wiese finished the night giving up 11 runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and one walk in three innings of work. Aspen Elsen added one inning pitched with four runs on three hits.
Avery Fox went the full five innings giving up seven runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.
Offensively for Gering, Dean finished 3-for-3 with a double three runs scored, while Madeline Wiese added a 2-for-2 night with a homerun, three RBIs and two runs scored. Nickie Todd finished 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Macy Schlothauer also had a hit, a RBI and a run scored, while Jessica Brown had a hit.
Scottsbluff was paced by Avery Fox with two hits including a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Laucomer added two hits with a double, three runs scored and a RBI, and Mariyah Avila also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Sasha Paez added a triple, a double and a RBI. Tatum Heimerman, Madison Johnston, and Reagan Churchill also collected hits for the Bearcats.
Heading into this weekend’s tournament in Grand Island, Coach Fox feels his team is making the strides it needs to go deep into the post season.
“We still have to get better,” he said. “At North Platte we feel like we left both games out there. We make six or seven plays and we probably win both of them, so we just want to keep on getting better. We don’t worry about anybody else.”
Gering (13-6) 330 10 — 7 8 4
Scottsbluff (15-5) 353 31 — 15 13 0
WP — Avery Fox, LP — Madeline Wiese.
2B — Gering (Brylee Dean). Scottsbluff (Brady Laucomer, Sasha Paez).
3B — Scottsbluff (Avery Fox, Sasha Paez).
HR — Gering (Madeline Wiese).
