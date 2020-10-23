Scottsbluff tops Gering 34-12

Alex Galindo rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns while pulling in 101 receiving yards to lead Scottsbluff to a 34-12 win over Gering on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
The win closes out Scottsbluff’s regular season with a record of 4-3 officially, while Gering finished 0-9.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said he will take the win, but the Bearcats have some things to work on heading into the their first Class B playoff game next week.
“We’ll take it. A win’s a win this time of year,” he said. “We were able to win a game even when we didn’t play as well as we should have. So, it’s always good to get a win even when you didn’t play your best game. That’s a positive. We won the turnover battle again, so that’s a positive going forward because you always have to create extra opportunities for yourself in big-time games.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bearcats got going early on in the second when Galindo galloped into the endzone on an 8-yard run just one minute into the period to take a 7-0 lead. After recovering a Gering fumble on its own 48 yard line, Scottsbluff picked up its second touchdown of the quarter on a 5-yard run from quarterback Brett Hill with 6:52 left in the half. A missed point after try after the touchdown gave Scottsbluff a 13-0 lead into the halftime intermission.
Hall said he knew Gering was going to come in and play hard.
“I told these guys all week that (Gering) is going to practice for a football game. They’re not just going to roll over and let us do whatever we want to,” he said. “I thought we started slow and we did not need to do that in a game like this, so it’s something we’ve got to work on and something we’ve got to improve upon as we move forward into next week.”
The Bulldogs came out growling in the third quarter, holding the Bearcats on fourth down and taking over in Bearcat territory for its first drive of the second half. After converting a fourth down play, Hunter Hayden found Jacob Aswiszus on a 22-yard pass down to the Bearcat 5 yard line before Brady Radzymski punched it in from five yards out to cut the deficit to 13-6 after a missed 2-point conversion.
Scottsbluff’s next score was also set up by a 37 yard pass play with a 15-yard penalty tacked on to put the Bearcats in business at the 13 yard line. Galindo finished off the drive with a 3-yard run to extend the Scottsbluff lead to 20-6.
The Bearcats struck again on their next possession when Hill found Galindo on a 41-yard pass play to set up a 17-yard touchdown run from Jackson Ostdiek to give Scottsbluff a 27-6 lead with 1:48 to play in the third. Ostdiek struck again with 6:08 left in the game on a 2-yard run to put the game away, 34-6. A 1-yard run from Radzymski with 3:03 in the game capped the scoring on the night, 34-12.
Gering head coach Danny O’Boyle was pleased with his team’s grit and despite the score felt like it was the best game the Bulldogs had played all season.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys. They fought extremely hard all night,” O’Boyle said. “We felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game. We came out and executed our game plan really well. In the first half we had a couple of calls that didn’t go our way that hurt us quite a bit. It just seems like we couldn’t recover from that. We just kind of had that black cloud over us all game, but we kept pushing, kept moving the ball. We had plenty of opportunities to flip the field and make a run at them and I think we did. It’s just too bad we don’t have any more games. We waited until week nine to play our best football. But overall, I’m extremely proud of these guys. We definitely set ourselves up to move forward in the future.”
Gering was led by Radzymski, who finished the night with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Eli Thompson added seven carries for 38 yards, while Hayden finished with 98 yards through the air and nine yards rushing. Aswiszus led the Bulldogs in receiving with 47 yards, while Turner Ray finished with 35 yards receiving.
Scottsbluff was led on the ground by Ostdiek, who finished with 119 yards rushing. Hill added 42 yards on the ground and 118 through the air.
The Class B playoffs will kickoff next week with the pairings coming out later this week.
Gering 0 0 6 6 — 12
Scottsbluff 0 13 14 7 — 34
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
S — Alex Galindo 8 run (Placido Rodriguez kick)
S — Brett Hill 5 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
G — Brady Radzymski 5 run (run failed)
S — Galindo 3 run (Rodriguez kick)
S — Jackson Ostdiek 17 run (Rodriguez kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Ostdiek 2 run (Rodriguez kick)
G — Radzymski 1 run (pass failed)
