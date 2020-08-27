Scottsbluff volleyball team sweeps Sidney

The Scottsbluff volleyball team used some big kills from Emma Foote and Quincy Johnson and some tough defense in registering a 3-set sweep over Sidney to open the 2020 season with a victory Thursday.
Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said this was a big win for her team to open the season.
“It is a huge win. I feel like this group of girls have been the closest that I have been a part of,” Foral said. “After coming off of last year where we would fight and fight and it came down to all those really close calls, and we would fall short, and to start the season (with a win) is huge for us.”
The first set was what gave the Bearcats confidence after Sidney led 16-8 and had set point at 24-19. It was the way they came back that Foral was pleased with.
“I tell them their biggest challenge all year will be not beating themselves and trying to keep a level of mentality,” she said. “For them to come back being down that much and have the confidence to pull that set out was really big for us.”
That first set win was huge, too. Foral told the team to play like the match will be their last.
“I told them to start the game as if the season will end tomorrow because obviously you don’t know right now,” she said. “I told them to play this like it is your last and I know a lot of coaches are probably saying that right now. I think the girls are really starting to take that to heart and they know this might be the last time they are playing together. You really could tell the confidence they had in each other especially when Izzy stepped back to serve. It was point by point and they were like you know what, we are going to win this.”
Sidney started the first set just like they left off last year on a roll serving and hitting, rolling to an 8-4 lead and led 14-7 after three points from Brynne Ross. The Red Raiders pushed the lead to 21-16 after two service points from Emma Wintholz and led 24-19 after Logan Holly had two ace serves.
Scottsbluff got the ball back on a missed serve and Izzy Wright went back to the service line knowing she needed four points to keep the set going. The senior hitter came through with four points to tie the set at 24.
The led went back and forth with Sidney leading 26-25 on a missed serve. Sidney returned the favor with a missed serve and then Gracee Michael had two service points including the winning kill with a setter kill that found an open spot on the court for the win.
The second set was just as intense as Scottsbluff led 6-3 before Morgan Jaggers had three points for a 7-6 lead. Sidney led 15-13 after four Wintholz points. Scottsbluff battled back as the two Wright twins teamed up as Cali served two points and Izzy hammered home two kills for a 19-16 lead. Scottsbluff led 21-18 before Sidney sliced the lead to 21-20. Izzy Wright served the final three points for the 25-20 win.
The third set was also tight as both teams were knotted at 13-13 after Jaggers had three points. The Bearcats came back to take a 19-14 lead after three Michael service points and led 24-18 on a Payton Burda kill.
Sidney came back as Karly Sylvester got a kill and then Holly served four points, including two aces to bring the Red Raiders to 24-23 before Scottsbluff won 25-23.
Emma Foote led the Bearcats with 10 kills followed by Johnson with eight, and Austyn Andreas and Payton Burda with four each. Cali Wright had 10 digs while Megan Bewley had nine set assists and Gracee Michael had seven.
Scottsbluff, 1-0, will be back in action Saturday at a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.