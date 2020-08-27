Scottsbluff volleyball team sweeps Sidney

The Scottsbluff volleyball team used some big kills from Emma Foote and Quincy Johnson and some tough defense in registering a 3-set sweep over Sidney to open the 2020 season with a victory Thursday.

Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said this was a big win for her team to open the season.

“It is a huge win. I feel like this group of girls have been the closest that I have been a part of,” Foral said. “After coming off of last year where we would fight and fight and it came down to all those really close calls, and we would fall short, and to start the season (with a win) is huge for us.”

The first set was what gave the Bearcats confidence after Sidney led 16-8 and had set point at 24-19. It was the way they came back that Foral was pleased with.

“I tell them their biggest challenge all year will be not beating themselves and trying to keep a level of mentality,” she said. “For them to come back being down that much and have the confidence to pull that set out was really big for us.”

That first set win was huge, too. Foral told the team to play like the match will be their last.