Scottsbluff volleyball team tops Bridgeport in five sets

The momentum continued for Bridgeport as Scottsbluff started of the third set with back to back errors, going 0-3 from the beginning. A kill from Foote eventually ties the third set up at 11, finally giving Scottsbluff the momentum it needed to get back in the game. A close battle back and forth between the teams took place until Scottsbluff began to pull away on a 4-0 run to make the score 19-15. They went on to win the third set 25-19.

That didn’t stop Bridgeport’s Brooklyn Mohrman, who sent an Ace serve to the Cats to take the lead early in the game 8-5. Scottsbluff came back with a 4-0 run to steal the lead at 13-11. Still, it wasn’t enough to stop the Bulldogs’ scrappy defense, which brought them the 25-18 win in the fourth set.

The gym grew loud as fans from both teams chanted cheers as they waited for the final set. Scottsbluff took the momentum right away, leading Bridgeport 9-3 before finally turning the serve over to the Bulldogs. Multiple shank passes and other errors from Bridgeport finally gave the win to the Bearcats, ending the final set with a net serve.

Coach Leslie Foral said she was proud of how her team handled the challenges the five-set game presented.