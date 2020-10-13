 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scottsbluff wins Class B record ninth golf championship; Bearcats' Kelley ends No. 1 after playoff
0 comments
top story

Scottsbluff wins Class B record ninth golf championship; Bearcats' Kelley ends No. 1 after playoff

{{featured_button_text}}
Scottsbluff wins Class B record ninth golf championship; Bearcats' Kelley ends No. 1 after playoff

With the team title already in the bag, the Scottsbluff girls golf team mob teammate Anna Kelley after she won a playoff against Gering's Madi Schlaepfer for the Class B state championship on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Winning the team title was no where near as dramatic as Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley playoff win over Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer in the Class B Girls Golf State Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Kelley and Schlaepfer battled back from five and seven holes down, respectively, to end the day tied at 156 forcing a playoff hole.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After the first hole, both golfers remained tied. Kelley, though, clinched the title on the second playoff hole putting for par.

The Bearcats cruised to the team title with all five of their golfers placing in the top 15. Scottsbluff ended the tournament with a team score of 686, 51 strokes over second place Omaha Duchesne Academy. The win gave the Bearcats their Class B record ninth championship. Scottsbluff, now, has one more state title than Omaha Duchesne Academy, which entered the tournament tied with Scottsbluff for most team titles in Class B.

Follow starherald.com for more on this story.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News