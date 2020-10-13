Scottsbluff wins Class B record ninth golf championship; Bearcats' Kelley ends No. 1 after playoff

Winning the team title was no where near as dramatic as Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley playoff win over Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer in the Class B Girls Golf State Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Kelley and Schlaepfer battled back from five and seven holes down, respectively, to end the day tied at 156 forcing a playoff hole.

After the first hole, both golfers remained tied. Kelley, though, clinched the title on the second playoff hole putting for par.

The Bearcats cruised to the team title with all five of their golfers placing in the top 15. Scottsbluff ended the tournament with a team score of 686, 51 strokes over second place Omaha Duchesne Academy. The win gave the Bearcats their Class B record ninth championship. Scottsbluff, now, has one more state title than Omaha Duchesne Academy, which entered the tournament tied with Scottsbluff for most team titles in Class B.

